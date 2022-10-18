Nippon India Mutual Fund initiative to light up the lives of needy during Diwali

We reach out to all near and dear ones during Diwali and these visits brighten up celebrations for everyone. How about expanding the circle this year?

In a bid to help one expand one’s circle this year, Nippon India Mutual Fund, India’s leading asset management company, has launched an initiative to maximise one’s returns during Diwali, but in a different way!

Called ShareYourLight, Nippon India has provided with a toll free number where trained volunteers will assist callers with the nearest orphanages, old-age homes, women’s shelters and NGOs of their choice; close to their localities.

They have put together a heart-touching TVC to dial up our good sides and motivate us to make that call!

According to the company, this initiative is being shared actively on social media, spoken about in mainstream media and being forwarded in WhatsApp groups.

Nippon India Mutual Fund also encourages everyone to click a selfie/ record a video of their visit and post the same on social media with ShareYourLight so that the words spread far and wide.

So, visit the nearest orphanages or old-age homes, among others, and invest little bit of your time to be the light of someone less privileged!