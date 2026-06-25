As taxpayers are preparing to file their Income Tax Return (ITR) for AY 2026-27, they may be surprised to learn that not every income they earn is subject to tax.

While exempt income may not attract tax, it is not necessarily beyond scrutiny. Taxpayers should maintain proper documentation and disclose exempt income wherever required in the ITR, as the Income Tax Department may seek proof regarding the nature and source of such receipts.

If you want to ensure accurate ITR filing for AY 2026-27, it’s important to know which incomes are completely exempt from tax. Here are the types of income that could be tax-free in India, subject to the applicable conditions and limits.

Tax-free incomes in India

Agricultural Income

Interest on Public Provident Fund (PPF)

Maturity Proceeds of Eligible Life Insurance Policies

Gifts Received from Specified Relatives

⁠Eligible Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Withdrawals

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) Interest and Maturity Proceeds

Interest on Specified Tax-Free Bonds

Gratuity (subject to prescribed limits)

Leave Encashment (subject to prescribed limits)

Amount Received under a Will or by Inheritance

⁠Scholarship for Education

Compensation Received under Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS)

Commuted Pension (subject to conditions)

Partner’s Share of Profit from a Partnership Firm / LLP

Amount Received by a Member from a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF)

Certain Gallantry Award Receipts and Family Pension Benefits, notified under the Act

⁠Compensation Received on Account of Death or Injury in Specified Circumstances

Certain Government-Notified Exempt Allowances and Perquisites.

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How does the Income Tax Department verify tax-free income claims?

The Income Tax Department (ITD) today relies extensively on data analytics and third-party reporting to validate claims of exempt income. Information reported by banks, mutual funds, employers, registrars, stock exchanges and other financial institutions is increasingly reflected in the taxpayer’s Annual Information Statement (AIS), Form 26AS and other reporting systems.

While exempt income may not attract tax, it is not necessarily beyond scrutiny.

“For instance, agricultural income, gifts received from specified relatives, exempt provident fund withdrawals, maturity proceeds of eligible life insurance policies, or tax-free interest may be examined where the amount involved is significant or appears inconsistent with the taxpayer’s overall financial profile,” said Akhil Chandna, Partner, Global People Solutions Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.

In practice, the tax authorities generally look at the source, nature and supporting documentation relating to the exempt income.

Where the reported exempt income is disproportionate to disclosed assets, investments, etc., the ITD may seek further clarification.

Therefore, taxpayers should ensure that exempt income claims are backed by adequate documentary evidence and are consistent with information available through various reporting channels.

Where should taxpayers report exempt income?

Taxpayers should disclose exempt income in Schedule EI (Exempt Income) of the Income Tax Return wherever applicable.

Although such income does not form part of the taxable income computation, reporting it promotes transparency and helps reconcile financial information available to the tax authorities.

Common examples include agricultural income, exempt provident fund withdrawals, interest earned on Public Provident Fund (PPF), certain maturity proceeds of eligible life insurance policies, exempt gifts, share of profit from partnership firm/ LLP and other incomes specifically exempt under the Income-tax Act.

From a practical standpoint, reporting exempt income reduces the likelihood of future queries where the Department notices credits, investments or cash flows that are otherwise not explained by taxable income disclosed in the return.

Taxpayers should therefore avoid the misconception that exempt income need not be reported merely because it is not taxable.

What are the common mistakes taxpayers make while reporting tax-free income in ITRs?

One of the most frequent errors is assuming that all receipts labelled as “tax-free” are automatically exempt under the Income-tax Act. The exemption often depends on satisfying specific conditions, thresholds or holding-period requirements. According to Akhil Chandna, some common mistakes include:

Claiming exemption on life insurance maturity proceeds without evaluating whether the applicable premium-to-sum-assured conditions have been met

Treating all gifts as exempt, without considering the provisions relating to gifts received from non-relatives

Incorrectly reporting agricultural income without maintaining evidence of land ownership, cultivation activities or agricultural receipts

Failing to disclose exempt income in Schedule EI despite claiming that it is not taxable

Misclassifying taxable receipts as exempt due to an inadequate understanding of the relevant provisions

Relying solely on informal records instead of maintaining supporting documents

Taxpayers should remember that exemption provisions are generally interpreted strictly, and the burden of substantiating the claim rests with the taxpayer.

How should taxpayers maintain records of exempt income to avoid future disputes?

Taxpayers should maintain documentation that clearly establishes both the source of the income and the legal basis for claiming exemption. The nature of records will vary depending on the type of exempt income involved. Akhil Chandna says, for example:

Life insurance maturity proceeds: Policy documents, premium payment records and insurer settlement statements

PPF or EPF withdrawals: Account statements/ passbooks and withdrawal records

Tax-free bonds or exempt interest income: Investment certificates and annual statements

Share of profit from partnership firm/ LLP: Firm/LLP Financial Statements, partner’s capital account, certificate from the firm/ LLP

Agricultural income: Land ownership records, lease agreements (where applicable), crop sale invoices and bank statements

Gift receipts: Gift deeds, relationship proof where exemption is claimed on gifts from relatives, and banking records evidencing the transfer

As a practical safeguard, taxpayers should preserve these records for a reasonable period even after filing the return, particularly where large exempt income amounts are involved. Proper documentation significantly strengthens the taxpayer’s position in the event of scrutiny, reassessment proceedings or information-seeking notices from the tax authorities.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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