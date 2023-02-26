Warren Buffet Quotes 2023: 10 new quotes on investing, saving, money and success in life

Latest Warren Buffet Quotes on Saving, Investment, Money and Success 2023: Warren Buffet’s new annual letter for investors at Berkshire Hathway has many life lessons for investors. The crux of all the messages from Warren Buffet’s annual letter dated 25th February 2023 is that no one can get rich in a day. Also, when it comes to investing, there is no sure shot or 100% guaranteed way. Therefore, one needs to keep learning in order to grow and get rich.

Following is a list of the top 10 quotes from Warren Buffet’s annual letter that you can use as tips and adopt in your own lives to get rich and financially happy.

Investing

1. The weeds wither away in significance as the flowers bloom. Over time, it takes just a few winners to work wonders. And, yes, it helps to start early and live into your 90s as well.

2. There is no such thing as a 100% sure thing when investing. Thus, the use of leverage is dangerous.

How to get Rich

3. A string of wonderful numbers times zero will always equal zero. Don’t count on getting rich twice.

4. You don’t, however, need to own a lot of things in order to get rich

5. You have to keep learning if you want to become a great investor. When the world changes, you must change

Finding a partner

6. Find a very smart high-grade partner – preferably slightly older than you – and then listen very carefully to what he says

Quotes on Stocks

7. It’s crucial to understand that stocks often trade at truly foolish prices, both high and low. “Efficient” markets exist only in textbooks.

8. In truth, marketable stocks and bonds are baffling, their behaviour usually understandable only in retrospect.

Capitalism

9. Capitalism has two sides: The system creates an ever-growing pile of losers while concurrently delivering a gusher of improved goods and services.

10. It requires no talent to manipulate numbers: Only a deep desire to deceive is required. “Bold imaginative accounting,” as a CEO once described his deception to me, has become one of the shames of capitalism.

You can read more about Warren Buffet’s letter and Berkshire Hathway’s 2022 Annual Report here.