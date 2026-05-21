The tax stories of two salaried individuals earning Rs 18 lakh a year are not identical. The first employee has no home loan, no significant investments, and no elaborate tax planning. For this person, the new tax regime is straightforward — and in most cases, genuinely cheaper.

The second employee pays a home loan EMI every month, covers children’s tuition fees, holds a health insurance policy, claims House Rent Allowance (HRA) on metro-city rent, and contributes annually under Section 80C. For this person, the picture is considerably more complicated.

On paper, their salaries are equal. Their tax bills are not — and the gap can run into tens of thousands of rupees depending on which regime they choose and how many deductions they can legitimately claim.

This is precisely the most intriguing aspect of the new tax regime. Most discussions focus on how much rates have been cut, who got relief, and which regime is easier to file under. But the real question may lie elsewhere: is making the tax system simpler sufficient, if that “simpler path” comes at a hidden cost for certain kinds of taxpayers?

What actually changed — New Regime at a glance

The biggest promise of the new tax regime was simplicity. For years, saving on taxes felt like an annual project. As March approached, salaried Indians would scramble to gather investment proofs, route money into ELSS or PPF, safeguard insurance receipts, calculate HRA exemptions, and submit home loan interest certificates. The government’s pitch was direct: lower the rates, eliminate most exemptions, and make the whole exercise a matter of minutes rather than weeks.

The new regime has been revised substantially since its introduction in FY 2020-21. From FY 2023-24, it became the default option for salaried employees — meaning an employee who doesn’t actively opt out is automatically placed under it. Budget 2025 restructured the slabs further and widened the Section 87A rebate significantly.

Here is where both regimes stand for FY 2025-26:

New Tax Regime — Slabs for FY 2025-26

Annual Income Tax Rate Up to Rs 4,00,000 Nil Rs 4,00,001 – Rs 8,00,000 5% Rs 8,00,001 – Rs 12,00,000 10% Rs 12,00,001 – Rs 16,00,000 15% Rs 16,00,001 – Rs 20,00,000 20% Rs 20,00,001 – Rs 24,00,000 25% Above Rs 24,00,000 30%

Key additions: Standard deduction of Rs 75,000 for salaried employees. Section 87A rebate of Rs 60,000 makes income up to Rs 12 lakh effectively tax-free; combined with standard deduction, salaried individuals pay zero tax up to Rs 12.75 lakh.

Old Tax Regime — Slabs for FY 2025-26

Annual Income Tax Rate Up to Rs 2,50,000 Nil Rs 2,50,001 – Rs 5,00,000 5% Rs 5,00,001 – Rs 10,00,000 20% Above Rs 10,00,000 30%

Key additions: Standard deduction of Rs 50,000. Section 87A rebate of Rs 12,500 for income up to Rs 5 lakh. Allows deductions under 80C (up to Rs 1.5 lakh), 80D (Rs 25,000 self/family; Rs 50,000 for senior citizen parents), Section 24(b) home loan interest (up to Rs 2 lakh for self-occupied property), HRA, LTA, and more.

What you lose when you move to the New Regime

Deduction Old Regime New Regime Standard Deduction Rs 50,000 Rs 75,000 Section 80C (PPF, ELSS, LIC, EPF) Up to Rs 1,50,000 ✗ Section 80D (Health Insurance) Rs 25,000–Rs 75,000 ✗ HRA Exemption Based on rent/salary ✗ Home Loan Interest — Section 24(b) Up to Rs 2,00,000 ✗ Employer NPS — 80CCD(2) 10% of basic 14% of basic

The government’s broader aim is also a behavioral one: that people invest based on genuine financial need, not purely to reduce their tax bill. In principle, the argument has merit. But in practice — as the rest of this piece explores — it is not neutral for everyone.

The break-even point nobody talks about

Before discussing who wins and who loses, there is one number every taxpayer should know: the break-even deduction threshold.

This is the point at which your total eligible deductions under the old regime save you enough tax to make the old regime more beneficial than the new one.

For FY 2025-26, the break-even point is broadly Rs 5 to Rs 5.5 lakh in total deductions for incomes in the Rs 15–25 lakh range. Below this threshold, the new regime is almost always cheaper. Above it, the old regime begins to pull ahead.

To make this concrete, consider our two Rs 18 lakh earners:

Employee A — Minimal deductions:

Takes only the standard deduction. Under the new regime, taxable income is Rs 17.25 lakh. Total tax (including 4% cess): approximately Rs 1,53,400.

Employee B — Significant deductions:

Claims Rs 1.5 lakh under 80C, Rs 25,000 under 80D, and Rs 2 lakh home loan interest under Section 24(b) — totalling Rs 3.75 lakh in deductions, plus the Rs 50,000 standard deduction. Taxable income under the old regime drops to Rs 13.75 lakh. Total tax: approximately Rs 1,79,400.

Wait — so even with Rs 3.75 lakh in deductions, the old regime still costs more?

Yes. And this is the part that surprises many people. At Rs 18 lakh income, the new regime’s lower slab rates are powerful enough that the old regime only becomes definitively better when deductions push past the Rs 5 lakh mark — which means claiming 80C fully, 80D fully, and a substantial HRA or home loan interest deduction simultaneously.

The practical implication: the new regime is not just for people with simple financial lives. It is competitive even for moderately organised taxpayers. The old regime’s advantage only becomes clear when multiple large deductions stack together.

Who faces hidden losses? — The disciplined savers

One of the least-discussed impacts of the new regime concerns people who have, for years, invested with discipline.

Under the old regime, exemptions like Section 80C were not merely tax tools; for many families, they served as a structural scaffold for financial discipline. PPF, ELSS, life insurance, tax-saving FDs, and voluntary EPF contributions were often chosen with dual intent — tax saving and long-term financial security, both at once.

Financial advisors have long called this phenomenon “forced discipline.” Every January to March, millions of salaried Indians who might not otherwise have invested at all were nudged into doing so by the looming tax deadline. The outcome was imperfect — some bought unsuitable products, timed their investments badly, or chose returns poorly — but the habit of saving took root regardless.

The new regime removes this nudge entirely.

This is where it is important to distinguish between two different groups — because the piece of the debate that often gets conflated is actually two separate questions.

The first group: people who invested in 80C instruments because of the tax benefit, but who are financially organised enough to continue investing once the incentive disappears, just in different instruments. For this group, the behavioral change is relatively minor. They may shift from ELSS to index funds, from tax-saving FDs to liquid funds — the discipline persists, even if the product changes.

The second group: people who invested only because the tax deadline forced them to. Without the March-end pressure, this group may simply spend the additional disposable income rather than save it. The new regime leaves the choice entirely to them — and for this group specifically, that freedom may be costly over the long run.

The risk is not theoretical. India’s household financial savings rate has shown signs of softening in recent years, even as consumption has risen. Whether the removal of tax-linked investment incentives contributes to this trend over the next decade is a question worth watching.

Home loans, HRA, and family responsibilities — Is the urban middle class paying more?

If there is one demographic most likely to feel the new regime’s bite, it is the urban middle-class family in their 40s — salaried, asset-heavy on paper, and cash-flow constrained in practice.

Consider a typical profile: working in a metro, paying rent in a city where a two-bedroom apartment costs Rs 30,000–Rs 50,000 a month. They purchased a home a few years ago and are servicing a loan — paying perhaps Rs 1.8–2 lakh a year just in interest on a self-occupied property. They hold a family health insurance policy (Rs 25,000–Rs 30,000 in premiums) and contribute the maximum under Section 80C. Between HRA, Section 24(b), 80C, and 80D, their combined deductions under the old regime could approach or exceed Rs 5–6 lakh.

Under the old regime, several of these cash outflows doubled as tax relief. The home loan interest deduction under Section 24(b) alone — capped at Rs 2 lakh for self-occupied property — could save this person Rs 40,000–Rs 60,000 in tax annually, depending on their bracket. The health insurance premium deduction under Section 80D (Rs 25,000 for self and family, with an additional Rs 50,000 if parents are senior citizens) offered meaningful relief on money they were spending anyway.

Under the new regime, all of this is gone.

The critical point is that HRA in particular represents spending, not investing. A person paying Rs 40,000 a month in rent in Mumbai is not making a financial planning choice — they are paying for a roof. Under the old regime, HRA calculations (the minimum of actual HRA received, 50% of basic salary in metros, or actual rent minus 10% of basic salary) could exempt a significant portion of that cost from tax. The new regime offers no such relief.

This is where the regime’s framing as “simpler” starts to feel reductive. It is simpler, certainly. But simpler does not mean cheaper for everyone — and for families where financial life is already committed to fixed, unavoidable obligations, the distinction matters considerably.

So, who does the New Regime actually benefit?

For all the above, it is equally important to state clearly: the new regime is a genuine improvement for a large number of taxpayers.

Young professionals at the start of their careers are the clearest beneficiaries. No home loan, no dependents, limited tax-saving investments, living in a city but not yet claiming elaborate HRA structures — for this group, the new regime is both cheaper and far less of an annual headache. The zero-tax threshold of Rs 12.75 lakh (after standard deduction) is particularly valuable here.

Taxpayers who never fully used the old regime’s deductions are another significant group — and they are far more common than the tax-saving literature suggests. Many salaried individuals postpone investments, make them at the last minute, buy unsuitable products, or simply don’t claim all eligible deductions because the process is cumbersome. For these taxpayers, the old regime’s “benefits” existed only on paper. The new regime delivers actual, reliable relief.

High earners above Rs 5 crore also benefit, as the new regime caps the surcharge at 25%, compared to 37% under the old regime.

Freelancers and gig workers benefit from reduced compliance complexity, though their situation is distinct: many file under the presumptive taxation scheme (Section 44ADA) and have a different deduction profile from salaried employees anyway.

The pattern is clear: the new regime rewards a specific type of financial life — one with fewer fixed obligations, less structured investment history, and a preference for liquidity and simplicity. For this profile, the new system is not a compromise; it is a genuine upgrade.

The real question is about behavior, not just tax

Tax policy debates in India tend to get stuck on a single question: who saves how much this year? But the longer-run question — how does the regime shape financial behavior over the next decade — is arguably more consequential.

For a significant portion of the Indian middle class, tax has not merely been a liability. It has been the trigger that initiated saving. “March is here; time to invest” has been an integral part of household financial behavior for a generation. The habit was imperfect — the products were sometimes wrong, the timing was always rushed — but the discipline of setting aside money for the future took root regardless.

The new regime removes this trigger. And here, the behavioral finance question becomes pointed: has the average Indian investor developed enough intrinsic financial discipline to maintain their savings rate without external nudges?

The evidence is mixed. On the optimistic side, SIP contributions have grown dramatically in the past five years, suggesting a maturing investor class that saves out of genuine conviction rather than tax compulsion. On the cautious side, India’s household financial savings rate declined from around 11.5% of GDP in FY21 to approximately 8.5% in FY23 — even before the full impact of the new regime’s expanded rollout. Voluntary retirement savings and term insurance penetration remain low.

This suggests the answer to “are Indian investors ready to save without nudges” is: some are, many aren’t yet.

The consequence is that the new regime’s behavioral impact may not be visible in this year’s tax return. It may show up instead in retirement corpus sizes, insurance coverage gaps, and household balance sheets — ten or fifteen years from now.

Conclusion — The New Tax Regime is not wrong, but it is not one-size-fits-all

Labeling the new regime simply “better” or “worse” would miss the point entirely.

The two regimes are grounded in different philosophies. The old regime was paternalistic in a specific way: it used the tax code to steer people toward savings, home ownership, insurance, and long-term financial planning. The new regime takes a more hands-off stance: lower your rates, strip out the complexity, and trust people to make their own financial decisions.

On a theoretical level, the newer approach has genuine appeal. A modern tax system probably should not force people into purchasing unsuitable insurance products or rigid 15-year instruments simply to reduce their April tax bill.

But on a practical level, the picture is more uneven than the policy assumes.

The break-even analysis tells the story plainly: if your total deductions exceed ₹5–5.5 lakh — through some combination of home loan interest, 80C investments, health insurance, and HRA — the old regime likely saves you more money. If your deductions are modest or you are just beginning to build a financial life, the new regime almost certainly wins.

More broadly, the “winner” and “loser” under the new regime is not a function of income level alone. A ₹25 lakh earner with a home loan, children, and aging parents may do better under the old regime. A ₹20 lakh earner who rents, invests flexibly, and has no dependents may do far better under the new one.

The most important thing any taxpayer can do — before accepting their employer’s default or a financial advisor’s blanket recommendation — is run the numbers for their own specific situation. The difference, in many cases, is not marginal. It can be ₹50,000 or more in a single year.

Ultimately, taxation is not merely arithmetic. It reflects what kinds of financial lives the state chooses to support. And the shift from the old regime to the new one is, at its core, a statement: that the government has chosen simplicity and neutrality over structured encouragement of saving.

Whether that is the right trade-off depends entirely on which of the two employees at the start of this story you are — and whether the freedom to choose is, for you, the same thing as a benefit.

Disclaimer: All tax figures based on FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27) slabs, as confirmed unchanged by Budget 2026 for FY 2026-27. Individual tax liability will vary based on income composition, applicable surcharge, and specific deduction eligibility. Consult a tax professional for personalised advice.

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