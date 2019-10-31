New SBI alert: Want to check bank account status? Never do this

How to check SBI bank account status to prevent fraud online; Where State Bank of India account holders/customers should check bank account status. Image: PTI

SBI Account Status Check: Fraudsters apply several methods to trap vulnerable bank account holders. In one of such attempts, they are informing bank customers through SMS that their account has been suspended and luring them to click on a dangerous link to re-activate the account. State Bank of India has issued a warning to its customers against clicking on such links. The public sector lender has urged account holders to check their bank account status at their respective branches only.

SBI’s latest alert comes in the wake of fraudsters targeting customers with fake messages about their bank account status. Fraudsters inform customers through SMS that their saving account with SBI has been suspended due to the wrong signature. It urges the customers to re-activate the account by clicking on a link that helps the fraudsters steal details of the accountholders. SBI has warned customers against clicking on such links.

The bank tweeted this week, “When you receive any message similar to this (as shown in the image above), not click on such URLs; Never share your personal and/or account details on any suspicious links.”

“Check your account status with your branch only. Report such messages immediately to the local police authorities. Be vigilant, be safe,” SBI said.

SBI is the largest commercial bank in India. The bank said that it never asks for the personal or banking credentials of customers through any third-party site, weblinks, SMS, email, phone calls etc.

“With fraud messages doing the rounds, be alert and do not click on any unverified URLs. #SBI never collects information using any third party websites. Always contact SBI using official channels of communication only,” the bank said.

Never click on any link

SBI says on its official website that customers should access the bank website online only by typing the URL in the address bar of their browser. Customers should never click on any links in any e-mail or SMS to access SBI website.