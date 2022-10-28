New Noida to emerge as an industrial & corporate hub

The Noida Authority’s plans to establish ‘New Noida’ have opened new opportunities in the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR). The region will be settled in four phases, according to the Master Plan 2041 submitted recently to the Authority.

New Noida will include a land bank comprising of 87 villages of Bulandshahr and Dadri.

“What I have heard is that satellite-based Geographical Information System (GIS) will play a major role in the development of the Noida Masterplan 2041. It will enable investors to gather information about all the zone and sector plots of New Noida online from the comfort of their homes. The information available to them would tentatively include the location of the plot, its area, distance from the road, its width, connectivity of water/sewer line around the plot, green belt, and location of the park beside the current status of the plot. This facility will enable both regional and external investors to invest in the region,” says Manoj Gaur, President CREDAI NCR.

Sanjay Sharma, Director, SKA Group, says, “Even though land acquisition and financial models are yet to be approved, we get an idea of what the New Noida will look like. Once the Noida Masterplan 2041 is approved, it has the potential to transform the region. It will not only bring it back at the centre stage, a position it had once occupied and was recently losing to emerging areas like Yamuna Expressway.”

The master plan was prepared by the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA). For this an MoU was signed in July 2021. The master plan will be sent to the government for approval. According to news reports, efforts will be made to get approval from the government by April 2023. The whole New Noida city will be settled by the year 2041.

“With the knowledge that is available in the public domain, New Noida is expected to be set up on about 20 thousand hectares. In total, around 41% of the area has been earmarked for industrial development. 17% has been left as green area and for reaction, 15.5% for road development, 9% as institutional area and 4.5% as commercial space. As far as residential development is concerned 11.5% of the total space has been earmarked for it,” says Amit Jain, Director, Mahagun Group.

The plan is also expected to address the shortcomings associated with settling Noida. The issue of encroachment has also been addressed in the new masterplan and it is expected that New Noida will by and large be free from this menace.

“With the plans to set up double the number of industries at present functional in the present Noida, New Noida will emerge both as an industrial and corporate hub. The realty would also get a major boost as the Noida Authority, as usual, is expected to be thorough with its plan. The regions will emerge as a residential and commercial hotspot,” says Kunal Bhalla, Co-Founder and Director, CRC Group.