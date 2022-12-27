New Noida: A new real estate investment zone in NCR

The recent announcement by the Noida Authority to establish New Noida has generated a massive buzz in NCR’s real estate circle. The development of New Noida is based on very long-term perspective planning. It accounts in its vision a very long-term view of the development of the entire region. With Noida expected to reach its full potential in the next decade, it needed to extend its boundaries and bring new areas to fulfil people’s aspirations.

New Noida intends to do precisely this and is viewed as a game changer with the potential to transform the area. This will bring the region back to the centre stage, a position it had once occupied but was gradually losing to emerging areas like Yamuna Expressway.

It is expected that New Noida will be spread over 20 thousand hectares. As per initial reports, a significant part of the city has been earmarked for industries. We believe that the planning of New Noida will take in lessons from earlier developments such as Noida and Greater Noida. It will indeed be a world-class place with ample scope for residential and commercial development.



The planners have also proactively undertaken a thorough study of the urban planning of the Noida region with particular emphasis on its shortcomings. Keeping this in view, New Noida is expected to be free from these lacunas. Encroachment is another area that has been studied in detail, and New Noida is expected not to leave any room for such a scourge. Industry watchers expect the settlement of New Noida to commence from 2041.

New Noida has been envisaged as a smart city. It is reported that the satellite-based Geographical Information System (GIS) will play a significant role in the development of the Noida Master Plan 2041. GIS will enable the investors to gather information about New Noida’s zone and sector plots remotely. Both the developers and the investors taking the help of the internet, will be able to locate the plot, its area, distance from the road, its width, connectivity of water/sewer line around the property, green belt, and location of the park beside the current status of the plot through geospatial technology.



Coming at a time when the emergence of Yamuna Expressway, Greater Noida and New Gurugram was overshadowing the development of the Noida region, New Noida is a master-stroke by the Noida Authority and the Uttar Pradesh government. Proximity to the upcoming Jewar International Airport, along with the development starting from a fresh slate, gives it an advantage that only a few possess. New Noida is the future of real estate.

(By Sanjay Sharma, Director, SKA Group)