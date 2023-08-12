scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

New Mutual Fund players: Zerodha AMC, Jio Financials to Helios Capital – All you need to know

The Mutual Fund market in India is set to witness a boom in the near future with the arrival of new players

Written by PF Desk
Updated:
mutual fund news
Several new mutual fund houses are expected to launch new products soon. Representational image/Pixabay

The Mutual Fund market in India is set to witness a boom in the near future with the arrival of new players. This article looks at the new players and what they are expected to provide to investors, as per publicly available details.

Nithin Kamath’s Zerodha AMC

Founder and CEO of Zerodha on Friday (August 11) said that they have received the final approval from SEBI for Zeroda AMC. Zerodha AMC is being built in partnership with SmallCase. The new AMC will focus on simple and passive products such as index funds and ETFs.

Sharing the motivation behind the Zeordha AMC on social media, Kamath shared two reasons.

Also Read

“The first was that the biggest challenge and opportunity for Indian markets is the shallow participation. Even after all the growth over the last 3 years, we only have maybe 6-8 crore unique mutual fund and equity investors put together,” said Kamath.

“The second was that if we had to bring in the next ten million investors, they needed simple products they could understand, and mutual funds were a perfect instrument,” he added.

According to Kamath, Zerodha AMC will aim to be index-only and create simple funds and ETFs that all investors can understand and invest in for all their goals. The AMC will be run by CEO Vishal Jain.

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financials

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services (JFSL) recently joined hands with BlackRock, one of the world’s largest asset managers. It is expected that JFSL will take the $540 billion mutual fund industry in India by storm, starting with low-cost passive products. However, exact details of what Jio BlackRock plans to do are still not available.

In India, there is massive scope for passive mutual fund offerings. Unlike many other markets where passive funds are more popular than active funds, ETFs in India have only a 12% share in the total assets under management. Also, it is less than 2% of the equity AUM.

Jio BlackRock has said it aims to transform the asset management industry in India by offering affordable and innovative investment solutions to investors in India.

Samir Arora’s Helios Capital

Samir Arora’s Helios Capital has received Sebi’s approval to launch a mutual fund business. Founded by Arora, Helios Capital Management PTE Ltd, which is the business of portfolio management services, had applied for a mutual fund licence with Sebi in February 2021.

“I am very happy to announce that Sebi has granted approval to Helios Mutual Fund…We need your wishes and support to make this new venture a success,” Arora posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

Other players in the Town

Apart from Zerodha and Helios, there are several new players seeking SEBI’s approval for mutual fund business. These include Old Bridge Capital Management Pvt Ltd, which is awaiting SEBI’s final nod for a mutual fund licence.

Mukesh Ambani, Nithin Kamath to Samir Arora: New SIP players in Town
Mukesh Ambani, Nithin Kamath to Samir Arora: New SIP players in Town
By Rajeev Kumar
SBI Mutual Fund plans with more SIP returns than Quant MF in 10 years
SBI Mutual Fund plans with more SIP returns than Quant MF in 10 years
By Rajeev Kumar

As per a report by news agency PTI, applications of three companies – Unifi Capital Pvt Ltd, Alpha Alternatives Fund Advisors LLP and Wizemarkets Analytics Pvt Ltd – are also under SEBI’s consideration as of June 2023.

More Stories on
investing
Mutual Funds

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-08-2023 at 10:25 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS
Mukesh Ambani, Nithin Kamath to Samir Arora: New SIP players in Town SBI Mutual Fund plans with more SIP returns than Quant MF in 10 years