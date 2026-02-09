The government is likely to notify the new Income-tax Rules in March, just weeks before the new income tax law comes into force from April 1, according to sources cited by Economic Times.

While the new Income-tax Act, 2025 has already been passed, these rules are crucial because they explain how the law will actually work for taxpayers—from salaried employees and pensioners to investors and non-residents.

Here’s a simple breakdown of what may change and what taxpayers should be prepared for.

New rules to kick in from April 1

As per the draft, the new Income-tax Rules will come into effect from April 1, 2026, the same day the new tax law is rolled out.

This marks the start of a new “tax year” system, replacing the old financial year–assessment year format. For taxpayers, this transition is expected to be gradual, without disrupting return filing for income already earned.

In short, the system is changing — but not overnight.

ALSO READ Employee allowances to PAN requirements for cash deposits and car purchases

More clarity for salaried taxpayers

One of the biggest takeaways from the draft rules is greater clarity on salary and employer-provided benefits.

The rules clearly explain how different perks will be taxed, including rent-free or concessional accommodation; company cars and chauffeurs; electricity, gas and water bills paid by employers; club memberships, gifts and vouchers.

This is aimed at reducing confusion and disputes that often arise during assessments.

Gifts and vouchers: Clear tax limit

Under the proposed rules, gifts, vouchers or tokens from employers will remain tax-free up to Rs 15,000 in a year and anything above this limit will be taxable.

This brings uniformity and removes ambiguity that existed earlier around small benefits given by employers.

Employer-paid expenses will need proper records

Expenses paid or reimbursed by employers such as travel, hotel stays or credit card bills—will not be taxed if they are strictly for official work.

However, the rules make it clear that proper documentation is key. If expenses are personal in nature or lack records, they may be treated as taxable income.

Medical benefits continue to get relief

The draft rules retain tax relief for medical treatment of serious illnesses, such as cancer, heart disease and other major conditions, when treatment is taken in approved hospitals.

This ensures that genuine health-related expenses are not treated as taxable perks, offering relief to salaried employees and their families.

Capital gains: Fewer grey areas

For investors, the new rules clearly explain how the holding period of assets will be calculated in special cases and how fair market value of shares and other assets will be determined.

This is expected to reduce litigation and bring more certainty, especially in cases involving unlisted shares and complex transactions.

Non-resident income rules explained

The rules also lay down how income earned by non-residents and foreign entities will be taxed in India, including income linked to digital and online businesses.

While this may not impact most resident taxpayers directly, it improves transparency around cross-border income.

Why March notification matters

According to Economic Times sources, notifying the rules in March will give taxpayers and employers some time to understand the changes before the April 1 rollout.

Tax experts say this early clarity is important, as the rules will guide salary structuring, tax planning and compliance in the new regime.

What taxpayers should do now

As the final notification is awaited, taxpayers should understand how perks and benefits may be taxed, maintain proper records for reimbursements, review investment documents and holding periods and stay alert for official announcements in March.

Summing up…

The new income tax rules are not about sudden tax hikes. Instead, they focus on clarity, consistency and fewer disputes.

For taxpayers, the message is simple – the tax system is being streamlined—and clear paperwork will matter more than ever.