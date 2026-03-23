New Income-Tax Rules 2026: With the Income Tax Rules, 2026, being notified, from company-paid rent and office cars to free meals and club memberships, many benefits that look like “extras” in your salary package can quietly increase your tax bill from next financial year. The Income Tax Act, 2025 -which is replacing the existing Income Tax Act, 1961 – is being implemented from April 1, 2026.

With the Income-tax Rules, 2026 now clearly spelling out how these perks are valued, employees may find that their taxable income is higher than they expected. And that’s exactly why choosing between the old and new tax regime has become more important than before.

What has changed under the new Income tax Act?

Earlier, there was often confusion around how certain perks should be taxed. Now, the rules leave little room for interpretation. Almost every common benefit—housing, car, travel, even small gifts—has a defined taxable value.

This means one thing: If you are getting multiple perks, your tax liability could go up—even if your salary hasn’t changed much.

10 salary perks that can increase your tax

Here are some common benefits that may now add to your taxable income:

Company-provided house: If your employer provides accommodation, it is not free in tax terms. Depending on the city, up to 5% to 10% of your salary can be added as taxable income.

Hotel stay paid by employer: Staying in a hotel for an extended period? The value can be taxed up to 24% of your salary or actual cost, whichever is lower.

Office car for personal use: Using a company car for personal work comes with a fixed tax value—typically Rs 2,000 to Rs 7,000 per month, plus extra if there’s a driver.

Domestic help paid by company: If your employer pays for a driver, maid or any household help, that entire expense becomes taxable in your hands.

Electricity, water, gas bills: Bills paid by the employer are treated as a benefit and taxed based on actual cost.

Children’s education support: If the value exceeds Rs 3,000 per month per child, the extra amount is taxable.

Free travel or holidays: Employer-paid trips or vacations (unless strictly official) are fully taxable.

Company credit card expenses: Personal spends on a company card will be added to your income unless they are clearly work-related.

Club membership: Joining fees or usage charges for clubs are taxable unless used purely for business purposes.

Gifts from employer: If the total value crosses Rs 15,000 in a year, the excess becomes taxable.

Old vs new tax regime: Why this matters now

This is where things get interesting. The new tax regime offers lower tax rates, but it comes with a trade-off—you cannot claim most deductions and exemptions. On the other hand, the old tax regime allows deductions like HRA, LTA and Section 80C benefits.

Now, with more perks clearly becoming taxable – your taxable income increases under both regimes. But only the old regime gives you ways to reduce that income. So, if your salary includes several perks like housing, car, or reimbursements, the old regime may still help you optimise taxes better.

But if your salary is simple, with fewer allowances, the new regime may still remain the easier and more beneficial option.

What experts say

A tax expert explains that these rules make one thing clear—employees can no longer assume perks are tax-free.

“With clear valuation rules now in place, perks directly increase taxable income. This makes it important for employees to review their salary structure and not just rely on headline salary numbers,” says CA Varun Singhal, Partner, KD Associates and Co.

Another expert adds that the tax regime decision is no longer straightforward:

“The choice between old and new regime now depends heavily on how your salary is structured. Those with multiple perks and deductions may still find the old regime more beneficial,” says CA Vaani Mehra.

What you should do

Before filing your ITR, take a step back and look at the full picture:

Check your complete salary structure (CTC)

Identify all perks and benefits you receive

Compare your tax liability under both regimes

Summing up…

The new rules don’t increase tax rates—but they make sure more of your benefits are counted as income. And that changes everything.

Because now, what looks like a perk in your offer letter could quietly increase your tax bill—and your choice of tax regime could decide how much of that impact you can actually reduce.



Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

