New Gurugram: The new growth corridor of NCR

The burgeoning real estate sector has always remained an investor’s favorite. Although the lucrativeness had declined over the past few years, however, the recent lockdowns have put the focus back on this rock-solid asset. By creating an amalgam of emerging trends, rapid development, and technology, the sector is constantly strengthening its position in the Indian economy.

With the rise in confidence, due to the strengthening of rules and regulations in the sector, customers are back in the market. The growing aspirations of homebuyers and rising entrepreneurial spirit are further creating a conducive ecosystem for realty growth and have bolstered the position of residential as well as commercial spaces as a stable asset class.

The onslaught of the pandemic, two consecutive lockdowns, and work-from-home situations have made people sure of their priorities, especially when it comes to their homes. As the world is still recovering from the aftermath of the disease, a new variant has started knocking on our doors. Hence, the homeowners want to make sure they have every comfort at their front step. They are now on the lookout for the spaces that are enclosed well within natural surroundings and come with a promise of wellness, security, and serenity.

In Gurugram, especially the micro-markets of Sohna and New Gurugram have grabbed the attention of the home-seekers who are aspiring for a modern lifestyle. While the Sohna micro-market is still in the growth trajectory with scarce social infrastructure, New Gurguram has become the de-facto choice by young professionals and nuclear families. The reasons are very sound as it is surrounded by the great social infrastructure of schools, hospitals, retail and commercial establishments, and availability of a wide range of choices from mid-range to luxury residential products. Even for commercial space, it offers a lot of choices for professionals like doctors, CAs, consultants, and SMEs. Located strategically between Manesar and Gurugram, the area not just enjoys seamless connectivity to New Delhi and other peripheral areas, but also provides for a wholesome living within the micro-market.

The planned infrastructure is also going to add to the existing connectivity of this place, making it accessible to and from all parts of Delhi / NCR. Three highways, namely NH8 (now called NH48), Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway, and Dwarka Expressway, give it the edge over other developing micro-markets in NCR. Adding to this is the proposed metro link along the Dwarka Expressway, extension of the Gurugram metro, shifting of Kherki Daula toll and upcoming connectivity with SPR are all acting as catalysts for real estate growth in the region.

Currently, more than 25,000 families have moved in and day-by-day more are shifting to this location which has developed into a cosmos for young families looking for a great lifestyle without the need to move out to Gurgaon or Delhi, apart from work of course.

(By Ashok Jaunapuria, MD & CEO, SS Group)