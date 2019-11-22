New Gurugram: A promising investment destination in Delhi-NCR

With direct connectivity to an approximately 100-m wide NH-8, New Gurugram is 20 minutes away from DLF Cyber City and 25 minutes away from the airport.

In terms of connectivity as well as social infrastructure, some of the new sectors of Gurugram have started developing very fast in recent times. One such area is New Gurugram, which enjoys a strategic location between Delhi and Manesar. With direct connectivity to an approximately 100-m wide NH-8, New Gurugram is 20 minutes away from DLF Cyber City and 25 minutes away from the airport. With prominent colleges/universities such as BML Munjal University, Amity University, GD Goenka College, DPG Institute of technology and Management, the position of New Gurugram amongst the educational hubs of NCR has gone to a whole new level.

Furthermore, the recent opening of the New Gurugram University and AIIMS has surpassed many benchmarks of quality education in a particular region in any part of the country. Adequate avenues for shopping and entertainment, including leading Cineplex chain, hotels as well as restaurants, give a complete touch to the social infrastructure in the region.

While these factors work in harmony to create a perfect ecosystem for investment in the region, recent years have seen a huge increase in the number of transactions by the millennial population in New Gurugram real estate. The new-age buyers look for a place away from the hustle-bustle of city, with complete solutions to their day-to-day needs and quality education for their kids. This generation is very specific and farsighted about their lifestyle choices, which makes New Gurugram their top choice when it comes to investment in real estate.

The area has seen a slew of infrastructure developments in recent years. The announcement of shifting of Kherki Daula Toll to Panchgaon has relieved the residents of New Gurgaon. This verdict will further attract prospective home buyers to invest in the region. The opening of the Manesar – Kundli portion of the KMP expressway has been a huge boost for the New Gurugram area since it ensures seamless connectivity to northern states like Punjab, Himachal and northern parts of Haryana. Also, it ensures a lower volume of traffic on the stretch of NH8 which passes through Manesar and Gurugram, which has further boosted connectivity from New Gurugram to other parts of NCR. The construction of KMP Expressway would massively help the industries in the smooth transportation of goods and raw materials. The expressway joins four main highways – Delhi-Jaipur Road, Gurgaon-Nuh-Alwar Road, Palwal-Sohna-Rewari Road, and Delhi-Agra Road. One doesn’t have to enter Delhi if one wants to send goods from Haryana to UP.

Logistics is very important for business and the ease of transportation will really help the micro-markets along this stretch in their growth. And the reduced expanse of time in transportation would increase the productivity of markets and give further impetus to their growth. The ease of connectivity is also attracting habitation in the area, creating an ecosystem of mutual benefit.

The upcoming Delhi-Gurugram SNB RRTS Corridor will make the connectivity in the area even easier, which will attract working class of populated areas to the quiet and green expanse of New Gurugram. It will also boost infrastructure development in the area by not only providing logistical support but also saving time and making it an easy commute for labors from other regions to the sites. RRTS will also inspire a modal shift towards public transport which will decongest the traffic on roads and thus benefit the region in many ways. including the improvement in air quality.

Moreover, the upcoming Clover Leaf connecting Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Central Peripheral Road (CPR) and NH-8 will further decongest the traffic on NH-8 as it will provide an alternative route to reach Delhi from Gurgaon and Manesar via the Dwarka Expressway. The area also has the ISBT coming up in close proximity, connected by 2 metro lines – the Gurgaon line & Dwarka line.

Since steps have been taken to ensure wider roads, planned drainage and sewerage systems on a wide scale, New Gurugram has already attracted prospective buyers who are looking to invest in a home of their own. We expect New Gurugram to see the fastest growth in terms of public transport and rapid connectivity, which makes it one of the best sites for investment in the country.

(By Amit Kaicker, Business Head-DLF, New Gurgaon)