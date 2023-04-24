New Gurugram: A fast-growing realty hub for mid-range housing

By Pradeep Aggarwal

New Gurugram has in the recent past emerged as a real estate hub for homebuyers looking for their dream homes. With promising premium floor destination, New Gurugram’s sector 92 and 93, located between Gurugram and Manesar in Haryana, are fast becoming popular among homebuyers. Property seekers in and around Delhi NCR are flocking to this region for the best-in-class mid-range affordable housing options.

The USP of these asset classes in New Gurugram is to provide an optimal mix of ready-to-move-in apartments as well as under-construction projects. This has provided an excellent opportunity for all kinds of homebuyers looking to make an investment in real estate for the future security of their family. What truly makes both sector 92 and sector 93 attractive to potential homebuyers is the fact that these areas offer several residential options at lower prices compared to their neighbouring areas. Even though in the wake of the pandemic, there has also been a growth in the demand for independent floor options in these sectors, however, the mainstay for these two sectors has been affordable housing, which has served as a focal point for patrons seeking to invest in real estate.

Unparalleled Connectivity

Sectors 92 and 93 offer unmatched connectivity with the rest of Delhi NCR with the long stretches of NH-48 and Pataudi Road. The Dwarka Expressway, which is around 5 kilometres long, may be efficiently used as an alternative route to Delhi. Additionally, the extensive NH-48 is another a vital route that is around 7 km away from the area. Gurgaon Railway Station is 17 kilometres away, and Indira Gandhi International Airport is approximately 32 kilometres away. Recent infrastructure upgrades, such as the completion of the Manesar-Kundli segment of the KMP Expressway, have improved the connectivity of these sectors. Sector 92 and Sector 93 in Gurugram are set to experience further growth with the proposed DMR and Delhi-Gurugram SNB RRTS Corridor, which will enhance connectivity, augment infrastructure development and reduce travel time by providing improved logistics. Additionally, the planned ISBT in the area will be accessible by two metro lines (the Gurugram line and the Dwarka line), adding to the convenience of the residents in these two sectors.

Additionally, both sectors 92 and 93 are approximately 40 minutes from Gurugram’s prime corporate centres, while also being well-connected via Pataudi Road and National Highway 48. The city’s two most well-known commercial destinations, Cyber City and Udyog Vihar, are mere 25 kilometres away from the sector. Furthermore, Manesar’s most prominent industrial employment area is just next to Sectors 92 and 93. With unparalleled connectivity and world-class facilities, both these sectors have gained immense popularity amongst working professionals in Gurugram.

In terms of social infrastructure, sectors 92 and 93 are the most modernized destinations. State-of-art social infrastructure projects including schools, hospitals, shopping complexes, Butterfly Garden, open-air cafes and restaurants have all helped these sectors become the toast of all of Gurugram. Additionally, these two areas in New Gurugram also offer gyms, fitness centres, and numerous recreational activities such as swimming, tennis, and badminton, making it an ideal home for people seeking an upmarket lifestyle. In recent years, the most prestigious real estate developers have come up with offerings in every price bracket in these sectors. With affordable apartments close to tech parks and luxurious gated condominiums offering the best amenities, sectors 92 and 93 have something to offer to everyone. As the sustained demand for mid-range residential housing in sectors 92 and 93 of New Gurugram continues to rise, these two sectors have come to be known as the twin-engines of growth in North India’s real estate sector, attracting families seeking their dream homes in the heart of Gurugram.

Conclusion

Various residential projects built by India’s leading real estate developers have been offered in these two sectors in New Gurugram. Sectors 92 and 93 in New Gurugram are the next phase of affordable sophistication and healthy sustainable living, which have spurred the growth in mid-range properties in the region. Developers are creating homes that not only fulfil the housing needs of the residents, but also elevate their lifestyle by providing a holistic experience with the latest amenities and breathtaking environs.

Investors and developers continue to look enthusiastically at these areas as a promising home buying market for the next generation of homebuyers. This has provided an excellent opportunity for all kinds of homebuyers looking to make an investment in real estate for the future security of their family. The meteoric growth in property demand, which has made this area a magnet for the most coveted real estate developments, will lead to a rise in property prices further in the perceivable future.

(The author is Founder and Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd)