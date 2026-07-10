If you are a salaried employee contributing to the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), the newly introduced EPS Scheme 2026 could have a significant impact on your retirement planning. From time-bound pension claim settlement to accountability for delays in claim processing, the new framework brings several changes compared to the EPS 1995 scheme.

The Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 2026, is fundamentally a transition to the social security framework envisaged under the Code on Social Security, 2020. Rather than redesigning India’s pension system, it consolidates the existing framework, provides greater legal clarity, and introduces stronger service delivery standards.

The following are the most important developments for employees:

1. A new legal framework under the Code on Social Security, 2020

The biggest structural change is that EPS-2026 replaces the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995, and operates under the Code on Social Security, 2020.

This brings the pension framework in line with India’s new labour law architecture while preserving continuity for existing members.

2. Existing pension rights remain protected

Employees who are already members of EPS-1995 do not lose any accrued benefits because of the transition.

“Pensioners will continue receiving their pensions under the new framework, ensuring there is no disruption merely because the governing scheme has changed. This is important from a legal certainty standpoint and avoids any ambiguity during migration,” said Rishi Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Teamlease Regtech.

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3. Wider clarity on membership and eligibility

EPS-2026 provides more detailed provisions on who qualifies as a member, when membership begins, how pensionable service is determined, and the events that end membership. These clearer definitions reduce interpretational disputes for employers, employees and EPFO alike.

4. Time-bound pension claim settlement

One of the most employee-centric changes is the introduction of a statutory timeline for processing complete pension claims. Once all required documents are submitted, claims are required to be settled within 20 days, creating a measurable service standard for EPFO.

5. Accountability for delays in claim processing

The new scheme also strengthens accountability by providing that if pension claims are delayed beyond the prescribed timeline without sufficient reason, interest at 12% per annum becomes payable for the period of delay.

“This shifts the focus from merely prescribing timelines to ensuring adherence. Under EPS-2026, if a pension claim is delayed past the 20-day window without a valid, sufficient cause, the 12% per annum interest paid to the employee is statutorily recoverable directly from the salary of the responsible EPF Commissioner,” commented Agrawal.

6. Contribution rates remain unchanged

Employees should note that the contribution mechanism has not changed. The employer continues to contribute 8.33% of wages (subject to the notified wage ceiling) to the Pension Fund. Employees are not required to make a separate contribution towards EPS. This continuity is significant because many employees expected the new scheme to alter contribution percentages, which it does not.

7. Pension calculation continues on the existing framework

The method for determining pension, including the concepts of pensionable salary and pensionable service, remains substantially the same.

“The notification does not introduce a new pension formula or a revised method for calculating the monthly pension. The emphasis is on continuity rather than redesign,” stated Agrawal.

8. No increase in the statutory minimum pension

Despite considerable public expectation, the notified scheme does not revise the statutory minimum monthly pension, which continues at Rs 1,000. This remains one of the most closely watched policy issues, and any future revision would require a separate government decision.

9. Family pension and survivor benefits continue

The scheme retains existing protections relating to widow pension, child pension, orphan pension and disability pension. This continuity ensures that dependents remain covered under the social security framework without any interruption in entitlement.

10. Greater emphasis on governance and administrative transparency

Beyond employee benefits, EPS-2026 strengthens the governance framework by providing clearer provisions relating to the administration of the Pension Fund, maintenance of records, investment of funds, and operational procedures.

According to Agrawal, from a compliance perspective, this is perhaps the most significant reform because it lays the foundation for more transparent and digitally enabled pension administration.

Key takeaway

The Employees’ Pension Scheme, 2026, is better understood as a governance reform than a benefit reform.

The notification modernises the legal framework, introduces stronger service standards and improves administrative clarity while preserving the core pension architecture. For employers, the transition is largely about compliance with a new statutory framework.

For employees, the immediate gains are likely to come from better governance, clearer rules and faster delivery of pension services rather than changes in pension eligibility or benefit levels.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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