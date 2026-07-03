The Centre has introduced a significant clarification under the newly notified Employees’ Provident Funds (EPF) Scheme, 2026. While the mandatory EPF contribution structure remains unchanged, any provident fund contribution above Rs 1,800 per month is now treated as voluntary, according to a PTI report. The move comes as part of the implementation of the Code on Social Security, 2020, which replaces the decades-old EPF Scheme, 1952.

Under the Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 2026, both employees and employers are required to contribute 12% of wages, which is strictly compulsory only up to the Rs 15,000 wage ceiling. This caps the mandatory monthly contribution at Rs 1,800 each. Any contributions exceeding this amount are now strictly voluntary.

Employers are required to contribute only up to the mandatory limit prescribed under the EPF law. They are not automatically required to contribute additional amounts simply because an employee opts to make voluntary contributions beyond Rs 1,800. Any higher employer contribution would depend on company policy or contractual arrangements.

Many private companies currently calculate EPF contributions on an employee’s actual basic salary rather than restricting them to the statutory wage ceiling. Those arrangements can continue if both the employer and employee mutually agree.

The new notification simply clarifies that contributions above the statutory limit are voluntary rather than mandatory. Employees who wish to continue contributing to their higher salary may still do so, subject to the employer’s policy.

The EPF 2026 notification does not change the EPF interest rate. Members will continue to earn the interest rate declared annually by the EPFO on their eligible PF balances. The latest notified scheme mainly updates the legal framework under the Code on Social Security, 2020, rather than altering interest rates.

The EPF Scheme, 2026, does not reduce EPF benefits or change the statutory contribution rate. Instead, it clearly states that only contributions up to Rs 1,800 per month are mandatory, while any higher employee contribution is voluntary. Employees already contributing more can continue doing so if they wish, but they now have greater flexibility in deciding how much of their salary they want to allocate towards retirement savings.

The 12% EPF contribution, the existing wage ceiling, the EPF interest rate, and the minimum EPS pension of Rs 1,000 a month all remain unchanged. The reforms are largely aimed at modernising administration and improving digital compliance. The Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 2026, has replaced EPS-95 and the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1971. The new scheme has replaced the 1952 Act, framing the EPF under the new Social Security code.

The biggest impact is on higher-salaried employees and employers who currently make PF contributions on salaries beyond the statutory limit, as the new scheme formally recognises such contributions as voluntary rather than mandatory.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.