With the new EPF (Employees Provident Fund) and EPS (Employee’s Pension Scheme) rules now in effect, employees may be expecting changes to their provident fund deductions, pension benefits, or EPF interest.

However, the Ministry of Labour and Employment’s notification does not alter the financial fundamentals of the scheme.

The 12% EPF contribution, the existing wage ceiling, the EPF interest rate, and the minimum EPS pension of Rs 1,000 a month all remain unchanged. The reforms are largely aimed at modernising administration and improving digital compliance.

The Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 2026, has replaced EPS-95 and the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1971. The new scheme has replaced the 1952 Act, framing the EPF under the new Social Security code.

Think the new EPF Scheme 2026 could change how much you contribute every month or the interest you earn on your retirement savings? Before you worry about your take-home salary or provident fund balance, it’s important to know what the new rules actually mean.

From the EPF interest rate and contribution structure to the wage ceiling and retirement benefits, here’s what stays the same, what has changed, and how the new scheme could affect you as a salaried employee.

Who can become a member of EPS 2026?

The new scheme applies to:

Employees who become members of the EPF Scheme, 2026, on or after June 29, 2026, and whose wages are within the notified wage ceiling.

Existing members who were already covered under EPS-95 or were eligible to join the earlier pension schemes before the new rules came into force.

New EPF rules 2026: What employees need to know

The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, 2026, is more of a structural and administrative reform than a financial one for employees. While the scheme brings the EPF framework under the Code on Social Security, 2020, and strengthens digital governance, compliance and administration, the core financial benefits remain unchanged.

Employees will continue to receive the same EPF interest rate as notified by EPFO, contribution rates remain at 12% each from employer and employee (10% for notified establishments), and the statutory wage ceiling also remains unchanged at present.

Employers will still contribute 8.33% of wages to the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). Subject to the wage cap, the Central Government will continue to contribute 1.16% of wages.

After completing at least ten years of eligible service, members still remain eligible for a monthly pension under the new EPS scheme 2026; the new announcement does not raise the minimum monthly pension. Subject to the current eligibility requirements, the scheme’s minimum pension is still Rs 1,000 per month.

“Members who quit employment before completing ten years of service still have the choice of receiving a withdrawal benefit or receiving a scheme certificate, which allows them to add the service if they later join another EPF-covered organization,” said Balasubramanian A, Senior Vice President, TeamLease Services.

The implementation of a restricted time structure for pension claims is one of the major changes. Currently, EPFO has 20 days to either settle a full pension claim or notify the applicant of any issues within that time frame.

The claimant shall be entitled to 12% annual interest on the benefit if EPFO delays settlement of a full claim without a legitimate cause.

“For employers, the larger implication is the need to align HR, payroll, and compliance processes with the new digital-first framework. For employees, there is no immediate impact on monthly take-home salary or retirement savings, but they can expect improved transparency, streamlined processes and stronger governance over time,” added Balasubramanian A.

The reform should therefore be viewed as an operational modernisation of India’s social security architecture rather than a change in EPF benefits.

What has changed?

EPF Scheme, 2026 replaces the EPF Scheme, 1952 under the Code on Social Security, 2020.

Greater emphasis on digital compliance and electronic processes.

Stronger governance and oversight of exempted PF trusts.

Updated administrative and compliance provisions for employers.

Streamlined withdrawal and operational processes under a digital-first framework

What has not changed?

The EPF interest rate is not changed by the new scheme.

Employer and employee contribution rates remain 12% each (10% for notified establishments).

Statutory EPF wage ceiling remains unchanged (currently Rs 15,000 for mandatory coverage).

UAN framework continues.

Core retirement benefits remain intact.

Pension calculation formula

Key takeaway

The EPF Scheme, 2026 represents a significant legislative reform by replacing the decades-old EPF Scheme, 1952 under the Code on Social Security, 2020. However, for employees, the immediate financial impact is limited.

There is no change in EPF contribution rates, no revision in the EPF interest rate, and no increase in the wage ceiling as part of this notification.

Balasubramanian A says that existing EPF accounts and UANs remain valid, and employees can continue contributing under the current framework unless the government announces separate amendments in the future.