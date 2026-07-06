For decades, Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) has been one of the biggest retirement pillars for India’s salaried workforce. Most employees simply allowed the mandatory PF deduction from their salary and rarely thought about increasing it. The belief was simple. The longer you stay employed, the bigger your retirement corpus becomes.

However, the proposed Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 2026, could make many employees rethink that approach.

The new scheme makes one thing very clear. The statutory mandatory employee contribution remains 12% of EPF wages, but only up to the statutory wage ceiling notified by the government. At present, that ceiling is Rs 15,000 a month. This means the mandatory employee contribution works out to Rs 1,800 per month. The employer is required to match only this statutory contribution.

For employees earning much higher salaries, this could have a significant impact on retirement savings if their employer chooses to restrict EPF contributions to the statutory wage ceiling instead of contributing on actual wages.

The biggest implication is that many employees may now have to take retirement planning into their own hands. In such cases, Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) could become one of the simplest ways to bridge the gap.

What exactly changes?

Under the proposed EPF Scheme, 2026, both the employee and employer continue to contribute 12% each towards EPF. However, the mandatory contribution is linked to the statutory wage ceiling.

This means if an employer decides to contribute only on the statutory wage ceiling of Rs 15,000, the employee’s mandatory EPF contribution remains Rs 1,800 a month even if the person’s actual basic salary is much higher.

The scheme, however, also provides flexibility.

An employee and employer can jointly opt to contribute on actual wages that are higher than the statutory ceiling. Separately, employees can also choose to contribute more through the Voluntary Provident Fund. In this case, the employer is not required to match the additional contribution.

Why this matters

The impact may not be visible immediately. But over a career spanning three decades, lower monthly contributions can significantly reduce the final retirement corpus because of the power of compounding.

Rishi Agrawal, CEO and Co-founder, TeamLease RegTech, says, “The proposed EPF Scheme, 2026, clarifies that the statutory mandatory employee contribution remains 12% of EPF wages up to the statutory wage ceiling of Rs 15,000 per month, translating into a mandatory employee contribution of ₹1,800 per month. Contributions above this ceiling are voluntary unless covered under specific higher-wage contribution arrangements.”

He adds, “Mandatory EPF contributions alone may no longer adequately reflect their earning capacity for employees whose actual basic wages are substantially higher than Rs 15,000. Since retirement corpus depends on both contributions and long-term compounding, limiting mandatory contributions to the statutory wage ceiling can result in a significantly smaller retirement corpus over a 25-30-year career unless employees voluntarily contribute more.”

The impact becomes even larger because EPF earns annual interest on the accumulated balance.

“The later years of employment contribute disproportionately to corpus growth because interest is earned on a much larger accumulated balance. Lower contributions throughout the career reduce both the principal and the compounding effect in the final years,” Agrawal explains.

How the statutory ceiling could affect retirement savings

Consider an employee earning a monthly salary of Rs 50,000. Assume the basic salary and dearness allowance together come to Rs 25,000.

If EPF contributions are calculated on the actual basic salary, the employee’s mandatory contribution would have been Rs 3,000 a month. The employer would also contribute Rs 3,000.

However, if the employer decides to restrict contributions to the statutory wage ceiling of Rs 15,000, the employee contributes only Rs 1,800 every month. The employer also contributes only Rs 1,800.

The difference of Rs 1,200 every month may not appear large today. But over the years, it can substantially reduce the retirement corpus.

Illustration:

Basic wage ceiling: Rs 15,000

Employee contribution: Rs 1,800 per month

Employer contribution: Rs 1,800 per month

Investment period: 33 years

EPF interest assumed at prevailing rates

Under these assumptions:

Total contribution during the period: Rs 9.31 lakh

Interest earned: Rs 38.81 lakh

Total retirement corpus: Rs 48.12 lakh

In other words, after contributing for 33 years, the employee accumulates a corpus of less than Rs 50 lakh.

At first glance, this may appear reasonable. But when adjusted for inflation, the purchasing power of this amount three decades later could be significantly lower.

It is also important to remember that this illustration assumes the employer contributes the statutory maximum based on the wage ceiling. If contributions remain capped throughout the career while salary continues to grow, the gap between actual earnings and retirement savings becomes even wider.

This is where many financial planners believe employees should start looking beyond the mandatory EPF deduction and actively review whether they need additional retirement savings.

The Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 2026, specifically allows employees to voluntarily contribute beyond the statutory limit. That option is available through the Voluntary Provident Fund, commonly known as VPF.

Unlike the mandatory EPF contribution, VPF allows employees to contribute any additional amount from their salary, even up to 100% of their basic pay, subject to salary deductions. The employer, however, is not obligated to contribute anything beyond the statutory requirement.

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Why VPF could become the most important retirement decision

If the mandatory EPF contribution remains restricted to the statutory wage ceiling, employees who want a larger retirement corpus have limited options within the EPF framework. This is where the Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) assumes greater importance.

VPF allows employees to contribute more than the mandatory 12% from their salary. The additional contribution continues to earn the same EPF interest rate declared by the government every year. Since it forms part of the EPF account, employees also continue to enjoy the same administrative framework and tax treatment, subject to the applicable provisions.

The key difference is that the employer is under no obligation to match the additional contribution. Even if an employee contributes significantly more through VPF, the employer can continue contributing only the statutory amount. Out of the employer’s contribution, 8.33% of the statutory wage ceiling continues to go towards the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), while the remaining 3.67% is credited to the EPF account.

For many employees, however, the absence of matching employer contribution may still be a small price to pay if it helps build a much larger retirement corpus.

How a small monthly contribution can make a huge difference

Let’s go back to the earlier example.

Assume the same employee earning Rs 50,000 a month decides that the mandatory EPF deduction is not enough. Instead of relying only on the statutory contribution, the employee starts investing an additional Rs 5,000 every month through VPF and continues doing so for the next 33 years.

Under this illustration, the VPF contribution alone can grow to nearly Rs 1 crore because of long-term compounding.

When this amount is added to the EPF corpus of around Rs 48 lakh, the employee’s total retirement savings increase to nearly Rs 1.5 crore.

The difference is striking. A monthly voluntary contribution of Rs 5,000 can potentially create an additional retirement corpus of almost Rs 1 crore over a long investment period.

The illustration also highlights one important lesson about retirement planning. It is often not the return alone that creates wealth. Regular investing over several decades plays an equally important role.

Agrawal says, “VPF is likely to become one of the most effective and convenient ways to bridge any retirement savings gap arising from the statutory contribution ceiling for many salaried employees.”

He adds, “VPF allows employees to contribute beyond the mandatory 12% contribution while continuing to earn the same EPF interest rate declared annually by the Government. The employer’s contribution remains limited to the statutory requirement, but employees may voluntarily increase their own contributions based on their financial capacity.”

According to him, VPF offers several advantages. Automatic salary deduction encourages disciplined investing. It earns the same government notified EPF interest rate and carries relatively low credit risk because it is part of the EPF framework. Most importantly, investors benefit from long-term compounding.

Who should seriously consider VPF?

VPF may not be necessary for every salaried employee. But it can be particularly useful for those whose basic salary is much higher than the statutory wage ceiling and whose employer contributes only on the statutory limit.

Employees nearing retirement may also benefit because they have fewer years left to build a retirement corpus.

People with stable jobs and surplus monthly income may find VPF an effective way to increase long-term retirement savings without having to make separate investment decisions every month.

Agrawal says employees earning basic wages significantly above the statutory wage ceiling, employees approaching retirement, those with stable employment and surplus disposable income and individuals looking for relatively low-risk retirement savings may particularly benefit from increasing their VPF contribution.

The cost of doing nothing

One of the biggest risks is assuming that the mandatory EPF contribution alone will be sufficient after retirement.

According to Agrawal, “The difference can be substantial because retirement savings are affected not only by lower monthly contributions but also by the loss of long-term compounding.”

He further explains, “The later years of an EPF account generate the largest absolute interest credits because interest is calculated on the accumulated corpus. Therefore, even relatively small reductions in annual contributions during the early and middle years can translate into a much larger reduction in the final retirement corpus.”

The exact impact will vary from one employee to another depending on salary growth, EPF interest rates, continuity of employment, withdrawals during service and whether additional voluntary contributions are made.

Should you choose VPF or equity mutual fund SIPs?

Financial planners say this should not be viewed as an either-or decision.

VPF works well for employees who prefer stability, capital preservation and predictable returns. Since the contribution is deducted directly from salary, it also brings investing discipline.

On the other hand, equity mutual fund SIPs are generally better suited for investors with long investment horizons who are comfortable with market volatility and are looking for higher inflation adjusted returns over time.

Agrawal believes a balanced approach often works better.

“In practice, a balanced approach is often more appropriate. Employees may use VPF to strengthen the stable fixed income portion of retirement savings while simultaneously investing through equity mutual fund SIPs for long term wealth creation.”

He says factors such as age, years left before retirement, risk tolerance, existing retirement corpus, liquidity needs, tax considerations and overall asset allocation should guide the decision.

Tax benefits of VPF

VPF enjoys the same tax treatment as an employee’s EPF contribution because it forms part of the EPF account.

Employee contributions qualify for deduction under Section 80C, subject to the overall annual limit. Interest also continues to enjoy favourable tax treatment, although the Finance Act, 2021, made interest on an employee’s own contribution exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh in a financial year taxable. The threshold increases to Rs 5 lakh where there is no employer contribution.

Withdrawals also continue to receive favourable tax treatment subject to the prescribed conditions under the EPF Scheme and the Income Tax Act, including the required period of continuous service.

VPF should not replace retirement planning

While VPF can significantly strengthen retirement savings, experts caution against relying on a single product.

Agrawal says, “VPF should generally be viewed as an extension of EPF rather than a substitute for comprehensive retirement planning.”

A well diversified retirement portfolio can include mandatory EPF contributions, VPF for additional fixed income savings, equity mutual funds for long-term growth, the National Pension System where suitable, along with adequate insurance and emergency savings.

For employees whose employers decide to contribute only on the statutory wage ceiling, the proposed EPF Scheme, 2026, could change the way retirement planning works. The mandatory deduction may no longer be enough to build a comfortable retirement corpus, especially for those earning much higher salaries.

In such a scenario, the decision to voluntarily increase EPF savings through VPF may become one of the most important retirement decisions salaried employees make during their working years.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the proposed Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 2026, and assumes that an employer opts to restrict EPF contributions to the current statutory wage ceiling of Rs 15,000 per month. The illustrations are for explanatory purposes only and are based on stated assumptions. Actual EPF and VPF benefits, retirement corpus and tax treatment will depend on factors such as salary, employer policy, EPF interest rates, service period, withdrawals and applicable laws. Employees should consult their employer or a qualified financial adviser before making retirement planning decisions.

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