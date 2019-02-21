New DTH Rule: Confused with what to view and how much to pay? Here is how to pick your favourite channels

You can’t get in bouquets a channel having retail broadcast price of more than Rs 19 per month and may only subscribe such channels on a-la-carte basis.

Has your TV screen went blank as you failed to provide the list of favourite channels that you want to view to your service provider? No problem, you may still select the channels and pay accordingly to resume your DTH service.

You can’t blame your cable operator or direct to home (DTH) service provider for the disruption, as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has asked the distributors of television channels to segregate the retail price charged by the broadcasters for each channel and the network capacity fee the distributors charge to make the channels available to customers.

Many service providers had already disconnected the subscribers, who failed to provide the list of channels they want to view before the extended deadline of January 31, 2019, before TRAI on February 12 extending the deadline further to March 31, 2019. So, in case your TV has went blank due to the delay on your part, quickly go through the list of all the channels containing their maximum retail price (MRP) and select your favourite channels without waiting for March 31. Make a list of shortlisted channels and provide it to your cable TV operator or the DTH service provider to get the channels resumed.

To view the full list of channels and their MRP, CLICK HERE.

According to the new guideline, the distributors may charge a fee to distribute free-to-air channels, but can’t mix them with the paid channels. However, to restrict the fee on free-to-air channels, the TRAI, in its order, said, “No distributor of television channels shall charge any amount, other than the network capacity fee, from its subscribers for subscribing to free-to-air channels or bouquet(s) of free-to-air channels.”

If you add MRPs of all the channels, the total cost would run into thousands, but don’t worry, you may still end up paying less per month as you may now cherry pick the channels you want or may choose a bouquet of channels of your choice and pay accordingly.

From now on, the broadcasters have to publish the retail price of each channel they broadcast, and the distributors have to inform the subscribers the network capacity price of each channel that they distribute. But the network capacity price of a channel cannot be more than the retail broadcast price of the channel, excluding taxes.

So, pick the channels you want to view either on a-la-carte basis (i.e. stand alone basis) or subscribe to the pack of similar channels of the same or different broadcasters that the distributors offer as a bouquet. However, you can’t get in bouquets a channel having retail broadcast price of more than Rs 19 per month and may only subscribe such channels on a-la-carte basis. While most broadcasters have brought down the MRP of channels to Rs 19, what is more pleasing is that many channels are available for Re 1 or even below.

However, the distributors of television channels are allowed to charge a monthly rental amount of maximum Rs 130 (excluding taxes) per month from a subscriber for subscribing a network capacity of 100 SD channels. Also, the rental for a bouquet of 25 channels would be maximum Rs 20 per month (excluding taxes).

Moreover, all the distributors have to declare their monthly rentals, so that subscribers may choose a distributor from whom they want to avail the services.

However, TRAI has put a cap on discounts offered on bouquets of channels to 15 per cent, which otherwise was as high as up to 75 per cent. So, the MRP of bouquets of pay channels would not be less than 85 per cent of the sum of maximum retail price of the a-la-carte pay channels forming part of the bouquet.

Despite capping on discounts, it is expected that your monthly bill may actually come down as you would now be able to choose your favourite channels, which normally won’t be more than 50, rather than getting about 250 channels, most of which are unnecessary.