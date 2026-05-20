At first glance, paying 12.5% tax instead of 20% sounds like an obvious win for property sellers. But in capital gains taxation, the headline tax rate does not tell the full story.

A widely discussed change in the capital gains tax rules has led many taxpayers to assume that the new 12.5% long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax rate automatically means lower tax outgo when selling property. In reality, whether you pay less tax depends on one crucial factor: indexation.

Here’s a simple example to understand how the numbers work.

The example: Property bought in 2020, sold in 2026

Suppose a taxpayer purchased a house property in 2020 for Rs 1 crore and sold it in 2026 for Rs 2 crore. The property doubled in value over six years — a solid return by most measures.

So, the total gain before tax is straightforward: Sale price – Purchase price = Rs 2 crore – Rs 1 crore = Rs 1 crore

Since the property was held for more than two years, the gain qualifies as a long-term capital gain, or LTCG. That classification matters because it determines which tax rules apply and which options are available to the seller.

Now comes the key question: which tax option results in lower tax?

Option 1: Old system — 20% tax with indexation

Under the earlier LTCG tax framework, taxpayers could claim indexation benefit. This is a provision that adjusts the original purchase cost upward to account for inflation over the holding period — essentially acknowledging that the rupee you spent in 2020 was worth more than the rupee you receive in 2026.

The adjustment is made using a government-notified figure called the Cost Inflation Index, or CII. The Income Tax Department publishes CII values for each financial year, and these are used to calculate what your purchase price would be in today’s money.

Using the CII values referenced in the example:

CII for FY 2020: 301

CII for FY 2026: 348 (assumed for illustration purposes, as notified CII data is available up to FY 2024-25)

The indexed cost of acquisition works out to:

Rs 1,00,00,000 × (348 ÷ 301) = Rs 1,15,54,817 (approximately Rs 1.16 crore)

This higher indexed cost is important because it directly reduces the taxable portion of your gain. You are no longer taxed on the full Rs 1 crore profit. Instead, the tax is applied only on what you earned above the inflation-adjusted purchase price.

Taxable LTCG becomes:

Rs 2 crore – Rs 1,15,54,817 = Rs 84,45,183 (approximately Rs 84.45 lakh)

Tax at 20%:

20% of Rs 84,45,183 = Rs 16,89,037 (approximately Rs 16.89 lakh)

Option 2: New system — 12.5% tax without indexation

Under the revised regime, introduced through the Finance Act, 2024, and applicable from July 23, 2024, the indexation benefit is no longer available for computing LTCG on property.

This means there is no inflation adjustment to the purchase price. The taxable gain is simply the difference between what you sold for and what you originally paid — the full Rs 1 crore.

Tax at 12.5%:

12.5% of Rs 1,00,00,000 = Rs 12,50,000 (Rs 12.50 lakh)

Which one is cheaper?

In this illustration, the comparison is fairly clear:

With indexation at 20%: Rs 16.89 lakh

Without indexation at 12.5%: Rs 12.50 lakh

The new 12.5% regime results in a lower tax bill by approximately Rs 4.39 lakh in this specific case — even after losing the indexation benefit entirely.

On the surface, that might seem to settle the debate. But this is precisely where the conversation needs to go deeper.

But this will not be true for everyone

This is where many property sellers can get confused — and where a wrong assumption can cost real money.

The 12.5% rate does not automatically produce a lower tax bill in every situation. The actual outcome depends on a combination of factors working together:

How long you held the property. The longer the holding period, the more years of inflation the CII adjustment captures. A property bought in 2005 and sold today has absorbed two decades of price-level changes. The indexed cost of that property could be dramatically higher than the original purchase price, shrinking the taxable gain to a fraction of the nominal profit.

How much inflation occurred during the holding period. India went through periods of elevated inflation in the 2000s and early 2010s. Sellers who bought during those years, or who held through them, benefit disproportionately from indexation because the CII values moved significantly. In such cases, the 20% rate on a heavily reduced indexed gain can easily beat 12.5% on the full nominal gain.

The absolute size of the gain. A property that has appreciated modestly — say, 50% over five years — presents a very different indexation calculation than one that has doubled or tripled. When the gain is large relative to the indexed adjustment, the 12.5% flat rate tends to win. When indexation can cut the taxable base sharply, the older method often comes out ahead.

Consider a simple contrast: A taxpayer who bought a property in 2004 for Rs 30 lakh and is selling it today for Rs 2 crore has held the asset for over 20 years. The CII values over that period would inflate the indexed cost significantly — potentially to well over Rs 1 crore. The taxable gain after indexation could be a fraction of what it would be without any adjustment. In that scenario, the 20% route may be meaningfully cheaper despite the higher rate.

This is not a theoretical edge case. It is a realistic scenario for a large section of long-standing property owners in India, particularly in metros where property prices compounded sharply over two decades but so did inflation.

What the rule change actually says

It is worth being precise about the legal context here. The Finance Act, 2024 amended the capital gains tax provisions and introduced the 12.5% flat rate for LTCG on the sale of property, effective July 23, 2024. Sales completed before that date continue to be governed by the earlier rules.

Under the new framework, the seller does not get to choose between the two regimes freely in all cases — the applicable treatment depends on the date of sale and the nature of the asset. For property sales after the cutoff date, the 12.5% without-indexation rate is the applicable one by default.

However, there have been representations and discussions in the tax community about transition provisions for properties acquired before the new rules came in, so taxpayers with older properties should verify the precise applicability with a tax professional.

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What the calculation leaves out

The example used here is deliberately simplified to make the core comparison clear. But in practice, the taxable gain can be further reduced by two categories of expenses that the example does not include.

The first is the cost of improvement — any capital expenditure you made on the property after buying it. A renovation, an extension, a structural upgrade — these qualify as improvement costs and can be added to your cost of acquisition, reducing taxable gains further. Under the old indexation method, improvement costs can also be indexed, compounding the reduction.

The second is transfer expenses — the costs directly associated with the sale itself, such as brokerage, legal fees, and stamp duty. These are deductible from the sale consideration before arriving at the gain.

Both of these can meaningfully change the final tax number, and both are worth accounting for carefully before deciding which route is better.

The practical takeaway for property sellers

Before concluding which option is better, a seller needs to run the actual numbers — both ways — using their specific purchase price, sale price, holding period, applicable CII values, improvement costs, and transfer expenses.

In high-appreciation, short-to-medium-term scenarios like the one illustrated here — a property bought for Rs 1 crore in 2020 and sold for Rs 2 crore six years later — the 12.5% flat rate tends to produce a lower bill because inflation over six years is not dramatic enough to make indexation a game-changer.

In long-held, inflation-heavy scenarios, that calculus often reverses.

The CII values notified by the government are publicly available up to FY 2024-25 and can be used to run the indexed cost calculation independently. A chartered accountant or tax advisor can model both scenarios in a short time, and for transactions involving large sums, that conversation is worth having before the sale is finalised — not after.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax or legal advice. Readers are encouraged to consult a qualified chartered accountant or tax professional before taking any action based on their specific circumstances.