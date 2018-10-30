Need a credit card to make the most of Diwali sale? Know benefits offered by SBI, ICICI and HDFC Bank cards

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 6:18 PM

As Flipkart and Amazon are offering mega discounts to lure consumers on Diwali, you might be wondering how to maximise gains by availing further discounts offered by various banks on card payments.

Diwali, Diwali shopping, Diwali sales, Filpkart sales, Amazon sales, online discounts, credit card, credit card payments, SBI card, ICICI bank credit card, HDFC bank credit card, credit card points, discount on card payments, credit card annual fees, reward points, waiver of fuel surchargeTo know which card will be best suited for your needs, you should know the features like annual fees, reward points, waiver of fuel surcharge, special offers etc.

Here are the features of some good credit cards

SimplyCLICK SBI Card: This card is very useful for online shopping as it provides 10X rewards on online spends with exclusive online partners and 5X rewards on all other online spends along with Amazon gift voucher worth Rs 500. Moreover, you will get E-voucher worth Rs 2,000 on annual online spends of Rs 1 lakh.

Apart from the benefits of online transactions, you may avail fuel surcharge waiver on all fuel stations across India for transactions between Rs 500 and Rs 3,000, and will also get a discount of Rs 600 on booking Self Drive Zoomcar worth Rs 2,500 or more. Although you will also get minimum 15 per cent discount at select restaurants and may convert every reward point to 25 paise to make further purchases, but the card is not free and have annual charge of Rs 499.

Air India SBI Platinum Card: As the name suggests, it will be suitable for you, if you are a frequent flier as by subscribing to this card, you will enjoy complimentary membership of the Air India Frequent Flyer programme-Flying Returns. Moreover, you will get 5,000 reward points as a welcome gift on payment of joining fee and will earn 15,000 bonus reward points on spends of Rs 3 lakh or above in a year as well. You may also earn up to 15 reward points for every Rs 100 spent on Air India tickets and two reward points for every Rs 100 spent on other payments. With these points, you may purchase Air India flight tickets as every reward point may be used as one Air India Air Mile for free travel. Not only this, you may use the complimentary Priority Pass Programme to enjoy international airport luxury lounge access to over 600 airport lounges.

Apart from air travel benefits, this card also gives you fuel surcharge waiver on all fuel stations across India for transactions between Rs 500 to Rs 4,000 and also provides you minimum 15 per cent discount at select restaurants. However, the annual fee for availing this card is Rs 1,499.

ICICI Platinum Chip Card: This is a Visa card, which you may avail without paying any annual fee. You may earn two payback points on every Rs 100 you spend (except fuel) and may also get exclusive Grabon coupons from brands like Swiggy, Zoomcar, McDonalds, Makemytrip, Puma, Dominos, etc.

Moreover, you may get minimum 15 per cent dining discount at over 2,500 across India and may convert every reward point you earned to 25 paise. However, you will get just 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver at all HPCL petrol pumps only.

Moneyback HDFC: This card also is suitable for Diwali sales as you would earn 2X reward points for every Rs 150 spent on Online shopping apart from getting 500 more points as welcome gift. Apart from Online purchases, you will also earn two reward points for Rs 150 you spend for retail purchases and may convert every reward point to 20 paise to buy things offered against such points.

However, you will get maximum cashback of Rs 250 per statement cycle as fuel surcharge waiver on all fuel stations across India. The annual fee for the card is Rs 500, which you may get waived from third year onward if you purchase things worth Rs 50,000 or more every year using this card.

