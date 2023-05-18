NCR on the path to becoming a commercial realty hub

The National Capital Region (NCR) is on its way to becoming a commercial realty hub. With the rapid expansion of the IT/ITES sector, the demand for commercial space in NCR has increased significantly. The region comprises Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad, and has emerged as one of the country’s fastest-growing commercial real estate markets.

Commercial real estate has some unique features that make it an attractive investment option. The sector offers a high return on investment (ROI), stable rental income, and long-term appreciation. The demand for commercial real estate is driven by several factors, such as the growth of businesses, an increase in foreign direct investment, and the government’s focus on infrastructure development.

Commenting on the same, Sudhanshu Rai of Ocean Infraheights said, “The NCR region has emerged as a major commercial real estate market in recent years. With the growing demand for office space, the region offers several investment opportunities for investors. The government’s focus on infrastructure development has further boosted the region’s growth potential. NCR has a well-developed infrastructure, excellent connectivity, and a large talent pool. The region’s proximity to the national capital, Delhi, and the presence of several government bodies and institutions make it an attractive destination for businesses.”

One of the major trends in the NCR commercial real estate market is the increasing demand for co-working spaces. The need for flexible and affordable office space has increased with the rise of startups and small businesses. Co-working spaces provide an ideal solution for these businesses as they offer a collaborative work environment and a range of amenities. Another trend is the growing demand for Grade A office spaces. With the increasing competition, businesses are looking for premium office spaces that offer a range of amenities, such as ample parking, 24/7 security, and high-speed internet. NCR offers a range of Grade A office spaces catering to businesses’ needs across different sectors.

“The demand for commercial real estate in NCR has increased significantly in recent years. The region’s proximity to Delhi and several large businesses make it an attractive destination for investors. The growing demand for co-working and premium office spaces further expands the region’s growth potential. With the region’s rapid growth and increasing demand for office space, NCR is set to become one of the most dynamic commercial real estate markets in the country,” said Ajendra Singh, VP-Sales and Marketing, Spectrum.

Sanchit Bhutani, Managing Director, Group 108, said, “The growing demand for co-working spaces is one of the main trends in the NCR commercial real estate industry. With the growth of startups and small businesses, there is a greater need for adaptable and reasonably priced office space. Purchasing business real estate in NCR has many advantages. There are numerous investment options in the area’s broad and diverse market. The growing demand for co-working and upscale office spaces raises the region’s potential for growth even more.”

Pankaj Jain of KW Group said, “The region provides investors with a number of investment options due to the rising demand for office space. The government’s emphasis on infrastructure improvement has helped the area’s growth potential even more. NCR has a strong talent base, well-developed infrastructure, and first-rate connections. The region is a desirable location for enterprises due to its proximity to the national capital, Delhi, and the presence of numerous governmental organisations and institutions.”



“In recent years, the demand for commercial real estate in the NCR has grown dramatically. Investors find the area to be appealing because of Delhi’s close proximity and the presence of several significant corporations. The potential for expansion in the region is further increased by the rising demand for co-working and luxury office spaces. The NCR is poised to develop into one of the nation’s most active commercial real estate markets due to the region’s rapid growth and rising demand for office space,” said Vikas Bhasin of SAYA Group.

In conclusion, the NCR is on its way to becoming a commercial realty hub. The region’s well-developed infrastructure, excellent connectivity, and large talent pool make it an attractive destination for businesses. The increasing demand for co-working spaces and premium office spaces further adds to the region’s growth potential. The benefits of investing in commercial real estate in NCR are numerous. and investors can expect high ROI and stable rental income.