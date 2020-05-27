Natural Calamity Insurance: Here is how to make insurance claim in case a natural calamity strikes

Policyholders should take all possible steps to avert further damage. As insurance companies do not allow policyholders to make a profit out of a claim, therefore, any exaggeration of a claim will not be entertained.

COVID-19 is not the only crisis that we have faced this year. In India, we are being challenged with disaster after disaster. A lot of people are harmed and have faced a lot of damages to their property and assets due to these disasters. For instance, from crashing down of buildings or flood damage to property premises, cars, etc. Other than keeping their family safe, people who have comprehensive vehicle insurance, property insurance with natural calamity cover will be a bit better off even in times like this.

People who have become victims to a natural calamity or an ‘Act of God’, it is important for them to know how to go about the claim. Industry experts suggest, incorrect or incomplete documentation can lead to claim rejection. For instance, in case of any vehicle theft, the policyholder needs to provide both sets of keys to prove there was no negligence on his/her part.

Property claims, on the other hand, mostly get rejected due to non-disclosure, misrepresentation, and fraudulent acts. Keep in mind, that damage caused to the policyholder’s property due to a wilful act or negligence will also result in claims being rejected. Hence, it is better to study a home insurance policy closely, be familiar with the risks covered and the exclusions so that policyholders do not get a shock later.

If you are the victim of one of such unfortunate turn of events, here is how you can make an insurance claim:

Due to theft, fire, or flood, if there is damage to the policyholder’s property, he/she needs to inform the relevant authorities.

> The policyholder will also have to provide all the supporting documents for a smooth claim process. Policyholders should always keep home insurance documents safe in a bank locker and keep a copy of it at home. He/she should not keep the originals only at home as it can get damaged with the property.

> With digital lockers, one can also take advantage of that to keep all important documents safe on a cloud-based platform, for use at times like these.

> Get in touch with your insurer or agent as soon as possible after the damage.

> Keep in mind that your insurance claim can also get rejected if you don’t apply within the stipulated time. For instance, some insurance company gives a week’s time, while others have the option of as long as a month. Any claim filed after the stipulated period is not considered by insurers.

> Also, if the policyholder themselves are unable to reach on the number that has been specified while making an insurance policy, he/she can leave the number to a friend or a relative who is safe and not affected by the calamity.

> Keep in mind to take some pictures of the damage that has been done, before the clean-up process begins of that place.

> Also, as proof of your loss, if you can recover some small objects, do that.

> If due to the accident/disaster your home is not in an inhabitable condition, and because of which you have to stay somewhere else, save all receipts of boarding and lodging elsewhere.

> Additionally, note down all the items in your house that could have been damaged and keep it ready for the surveyor.

> The insurance company first appoints a surveyor to assess the damage. Experts suggest policyholders should co-operate with the surveyor and provide as much information as they can.

> Finally, if you have paid your premiums on time, you will be covered by the insurance policy and your claim will be processed. One of the major reasons for claims getting rejected is that the policyholder did not pay their premium on time, hence, the policy has lapsed.

Experts suggest policyholders should take all possible steps to avert further damage. Hence, take all possible measures to minimize the loss. After the loss, one should behave like an uninsured person and take necessary measures, as insurance companies do not allow policyholders to make a profit. Therefore, any exaggeration of a claim will not be entertained.