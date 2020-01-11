Deposited Rs 1 or Rs 2 lakh in National Savings Certificate? Get this in premature withdrawal

Check NSC premature withdrawal details.

National Savings Certificate (NSC) Premature Withdrawal Calculation 2020: The NSC account matures and closes only after the completion of 5 years from the date of deposit. However, premature withdrawal is allowed in certain conditions like death of the account holder in a single account, or any or all the account holders in a joint account; forfeiture by a pledgee being a Gazetted Officer, when the pledge is in conformity with this Scheme; when ordered by a court.

If the NSC account is closed before the expiry of one year from the date of deposit, only the principal amount will be paid.

In case the account is prematurely closed after the expiry of 1 year but before the expiry of 3 years from the date of deposit, interest on the principal amount at the rate applicable to the Post Office Savings Account from time to time for the complete months for which the account has been held will be paid payable.

According to a recent notification of the government, if the account is prematurely closed after the expiry of three years from the date of the opening, the amount payable, inclusive of interest accrued, for a deposit of RS 1000 and at a proportionate rate for other amounts of deposits will be as specified in the following table.

As per the above details, if you deposit Rs 1 lakh or Rs 2 lakh in NSC, here’s what you will get in 1,2,3,4 years on premature withdrawal:

Three years or more, but less than three years and six months

Rs 1,22,161‬ on deposit of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2,44,322‬ on deposit of Rs 2 lakh.

Three years and six months or more, but less than four years

Rs 126,305‬‬ on deposit of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 252,610‬ on deposit of Rs 2 lakh.

Four years or more, but less than four years and six months

Rs 1,30,590‬‬‬ on deposit of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2,61,180 on deposit of Rs 2 lakh.

Four years and six months or more, but less than five years

Rs 1,35,020‬‬‬‬ on deposit of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2,70,040 on deposit of Rs 2 lakh.