scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

National Savings Certificate (NSC) Interest Rate FY 2023-24: Will it increase?

National Savings Certificate (NSC) Interest Rate April June 2023: The Finance Ministry is expected to announce the revised NSC interest rate today.

Written by PF Desk
National Savings Certificate interest rate for April-June 2023
The Government is expected to announce revised National Savings Certificate interest rate for April-June 2023 today. Representational image

National Savings Certificate (NSC) Interest Rate April June 2023: The Finance Ministry is expected to announce the revised National Savings Certificate (NSC) interest rate today (March 31) for the first quarter of FY 2023-24 starting tomorrow (April 1). For the fourth quarter of FY 2022-23, the NSC interest rate was 7%.

It is expected that the Government may revise the NSC interest rate along with rates of some other small savings schemes like PPF, SCSS, SSY and Post Office Fixed Deposits.

(To be updated)

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-03-2023 at 10:19 IST

Stock Market