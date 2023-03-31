National Savings Certificate (NSC) Interest Rate April June 2023: The Finance Ministry is expected to announce the revised National Savings Certificate (NSC) interest rate today (March 31) for the first quarter of FY 2023-24 starting tomorrow (April 1). For the fourth quarter of FY 2022-23, the NSC interest rate was 7%.

It is expected that the Government may revise the NSC interest rate along with rates of some other small savings schemes like PPF, SCSS, SSY and Post Office Fixed Deposits.

(To be updated)