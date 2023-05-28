National Savings Certificate (NSC) calculator: How much can you get by investing Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore?

NSC calculator: By depositing Rs 1 crore in a National Savings Certificate (NSC) account, you can get a total interest of Rs 44.9 lakh in 5 years, the NSC calculator shows. The NSC scheme is currently offering 7.7% interest.

An NSC account can be opened in a post office. The NSC deposits mature in 5 years. Individuals are allowed to open any number of NSC accounts. Also, there is no limit on the maximum amount that can be invested in this scheme.

As this scheme is directly run by the Government under the Government Savings Promotion Act, returns from investments in this scheme are guaranteed. Moreover, investment up to Rs 1.5 lakh in this scheme qualifies for deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Here’s a look at how much interest you can earn by investing Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore in this scheme.

Rs 1 lakh: By depositing Rs 1 lakh, you can earn a total interest of Rs 44,903 in 5 years. The total corpus after the end 5-year maturity period will be Rs 1.44 lakh.

Rs 3 lakh: By depositing Rs 3 lakh, you can earn a total interest of Rs 1.34 lakh in 5 years. The total corpus after the end 5-year maturity period will be Rs 4.34 lakh.

Rs 5 lakh: By depositing Rs 5 lakh, you can earn a total interest of Rs 2.24 lakh in 5 years. The total corpus after the end 5-year maturity period will be Rs 7.24 lakh.

Rs 10 lakh: By depositing Rs 10 lakh, you can earn a total interest of Rs 4.49 lakh in 5 years. The total corpus after the end 5-year maturity period will be Rs 14.49 lakh.

Rs 20 lakh: By depositing Rs 20 lakh, you can earn a total interest of Rs 8.98 lakh in 5 years. The total corpus after the end 5-year maturity period will be Rs 28.98 lakh.

Rs 30 lakh: By depositing Rs 30 lakh, you can earn a total interest of Rs 13.47 lakh in 5 years. The total corpus after the end 5-year maturity period will be Rs 43.47 lakh.

Rs 40 lakh: By depositing Rs 40 lakh, you can earn a total interest of Rs 17.96 lakh in 5 years. The total corpus after the end 5-year maturity period will be Rs 57.96 lakh.

Rs 50 lakh: By depositing Rs 50 lakh, you can earn a total interest of Rs 22.45 lakh in 5 years. The total corpus after the end 5-year maturity period will be Rs 72.45 lakh.

Rs 1 crore: By depositing Rs 1 crore, you can earn a total interest of Rs 44.9 lakh in 5 years. The total corpus after the end 5-year maturity period will be Rs 1.44 crore.