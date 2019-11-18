National Pension System: Trying to open NPS account? Here is how to do it online

While investing in NPS, investors can choose from auto and active choice for deciding their allocation of assets.

The National Pension System (NPS) is largely focused on one’s retirement and is considered as one of the best investment tools for retirement planning in India. While investing in NPS, investors can choose from auto and active choice for deciding their allocation of assets. Under the auto choice, an investor can choose from either aggressive, moderate, or conservative funds, which changes, based on the subscriber’s age. In the active choice, on the other hand, the investor has to decide by himself how much allocation should be put to different asset classes. This allocation, however, doesn’t change with age and remains constant until the investor decides to change it.

Under both auto-choice and active-choice option, NPS now offers equity allocation up to 75 per cent, which was earlier capped at 50 per cent. Experts suggest this scheme will not only allow young investors to have higher exposure to equities but also help them earn higher returns for long-term goals like retirement. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has been taking various measures to make this scheme more consumer-friendly, ever since the rollout of NPS in 2008-09.

