National Pension System: Rules for valuation of securities under NPS to change from January 1!

National Pension System (NPS) Rules: The Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority (PFRDA) has revised the valuation guidelines under NPS schemes and other Pension schemes administered by it. The NPS Trust and Pension Funds have been asked to ensure necessary mechanism for implementation of the revised guidelines from January 1, 2020. In a circular dated November 21, 2019, PFRDA said: “These guidelines shall supersede earlier guidelines/instructions issued in this regard and may be effectively implemented from 1st December, 2019, however, if necessary software developments at the Pension Fund and Valuation Agency end requires some more time, it should be ensured that guidelines are implemented latest by 1st January, 2020.”

PFRDA issues guidelines from time to time to regulate the securities held in the name of the NPS Trust and managed by Pension Funds as per Regulation 15 of the PFRDA (Pension Fund) Regulations, 2015. Through valuation of securities at the day end, Pension Funds “arrive at the scheme-wise Net Asset Value (NAV) at which subscriber transactions such as purchase/redemption/switch of units are undertaken.”

PFRDA said that Valuation Policy guidelines, 2019 shall apply to all investments made under National Pension System (NPS) and other schemes approved/administered by PFRDA and managed by Pension Funds.

Fair valuation

PFRDA said, “The valuation of investments shall be based on the principles of fair valuation i.e. valuation shall be reflective of the realizable value of the securities/assets. The valuation shall be done in good faith and in true and fair manner through appropriate valuation policies and procedures.”

The guidelines provide for various methodologies with which different asset classes shall ve valued. Here’s a look at some of them: