National Pension System: PFRDA provides this option for NPS account opening under Corporate/Voluntary model

NPS account opening: PFRDA provides new option.

National Pension System (NPS) account opening: The Points of Presence (POPs) under national Pension System will now have the option to integrate with one or more Central Record Keeping Agencies (CRAs) for on-boarding and servicing of NPS subscribers under Voluntary/Corporate sector, according to a recent circular by Pension Fund Regulatory And Development Authority (PFRDA).

The circular issued on July 15 said that that the POPs, which have already integrated with both the CRAs and have subscribers enrolled under both CRAs, may continue with their existing arrangement for the convenience of subscribers.

The circular said that voluntary NPS subscribers, who want to obtain services of a particular CRA, can open their account through a POP which is integrated with that central record keeping agency. The subscriber can open the NPS account via the eNPS platform which offers the choice of both CRAs.

