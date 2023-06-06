NPS returns in 10 years: Rs 20,000/month grows to Rs 50 lakh. Top pension funds compared

National Pension System (NPS) returns in 10 years: The NPS scheme allows investors to choose different investment options as well as fund managers. In the last 10 years, most of the pension fund managers have given 12% to 14% annualised returns to investors under the NPS Scheme E (Tier 1), which primarily invests in equity stocks, according to data on the NPS Trust website as of May 26, 2023.

Following is a comparison of how a monthly investment of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 or Rs 10,000 under NPS through any of the fund managers could have grown in 10 years.

HDFC Pension Management Co. Ltd

HDFC Pension Fund has given a return of 14.36% since its inception on 1 August 2013. At this rate, the monthly NPS investment of Rs 20,000 with this fund manager could have grown to approx Rs 52 lakh in 10 years, NPS calculators available online show. A monthly contribution of Rs 10,000 could have grown to approx Rs 26 lakh while a monthly contribution of Rs 15,000 could have grown to approx Rs 39.5 lakh in 10 years.

NPS SCHEME – E Tier-I Returns in 1,3,5 and 10 years

Pension Fund Inception

Date Returns

1 Year Returns

3 Years Returns

5 Years Returns

7 Years Returns

10 Years Returns

Inception Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension Management Ltd. 9-May-17 16.26% 26.21% 11.90% NA NA 12.17% Axis Pension Fund Management Limited 21-Oct-22 NA NA NA NA NA 2.53% HDFC Pension Management Co. Ltd. 1-Aug-13 16.78% 27.81% 12.69% 14.08% NA 14.36% ICICI Pru. Pension Fund Mgmt Co. Ltd. 18-May-09 17.90% 28.84% 12.41% 13.17% 13.05% 12.07% Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund Ltd. 15-May-09 18.69% 28.11% 12.74% 13.41% 13.05% 11.49% LIC Pension Fund Ltd. 23-Jul-13 16.55% 29.22% 11.90% 12.52% NA 12.41% Max Life Pension Fund Management Limited 12-Sep-22 NA NA NA NA NA 0.54% SBI Pension Funds Pvt. Ltd 15-May-09 16.86% 26.85% 11.71% 12.83% 12.65% 10.60% Tata Pension Management Ltd. 19-Aug-22 NA NA NA NA NA 5.61% UTI Retirement Solutions Ltd. 21-May-09 16.66% 28.17% 11.86% 13.08% 13.31% 11.93% Benchmark Return as on 26.05.2023 15.28% 28.50% 12.72% 13.81% 13.05% Source: NPS Trust website

Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund Ltd

Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund has given a return of 13.05% in 10 years. The fund was launched on 15th May 2009. At this rate, the monthly NPS investment of Rs 20,000 with this fund manager could have grown to approx Rs 48.8 lakh in 10 years, NPS calculators available online show. A monthly contribution of Rs 10,000 could have grown to approx Rs 24.4 lakh while a monthly contribution of Rs 15,000 could have grown to approx Rs 36.6 lakh in 10 years.

Also Read: National Pension System: Most popular annuity option purchased by NPS subscribers since 2013

LIC Pension Fund Ltd

LIC Pension Fund has given a return of 12.41% since its inception on 23 July 2013. At this rate, the monthly NPS investment of Rs 20,000 with this fund manager could have grown to approx Rs 47.1 lakh in 10 years, NPS calculators available online show. A monthly contribution of Rs 10,000 could have grown to approx Rs 23.5 lakh while a monthly contribution of Rs 15,000 could have grown to approx Rs 35.3 lakh in 10 years.

SBI Pension Funds Pvt. Ltd

SBI Pension Fund has given a return of 12.65% in 10 years. The scheme was launched on 15 May 2009. At this rate, the monthly NPS investment of Rs 20,000 with this fund manager could have grown to approx Rs 47.6 lakh in 10 years, NPS calculators available online show. A monthly contribution of Rs 10,000 could have grown to approx Rs 23.8 lakh while a monthly contribution of Rs 15,000 could have grown to approx Rs 35.7 lakh in 10 years.

UTI Retirement Solutions Ltd

UTI Pension Fund has given a return of 13.31% in 10 years. The fund’s inception date is 21 May 2009. At this rate, the monthly NPS investment of Rs 20,000 with this fund manager could have grown to approx Rs 49.68 lakh in 10 years, NPS calculators available online show. A monthly contribution of Rs 10,000 could have grown to approx Rs 24.8 lakh while a monthly contribution of Rs 15,000 could have grown to approx Rs 37.2 lakh in 10 years.

Also Read: Pros and some cons of NPS

ICICI Pru. Pension Fund Mgmt Co. Ltd

ICICI Pru. Pension Fund has given a return of 13.05% in 10 years. The fund’s inception date is 18 May 2009. At this rate, the monthly NPS investment of Rs 20,000 with this fund manager could have grown to approx Rs 48.8 lakh in 10 years, NPS calculators available online show. A monthly contribution of Rs 10,000 could have grown to approx Rs 24.4 lakh while a monthly contribution of Rs 15,000 could have grown to approx Rs 36.6 lakh in 10 years.

Disclaimer: The above content if for information purposes only, based on data on the NPS Trust website. Please consult your retirement advisor before investing.