National Pension System: Now you can save for retirement, get tax benefit through Paytm Money

NPS payment can now be made on Paytm money.

National Pension System (NPS) on Paytm Money: Now NPA subscribers can save for retirement and enjoy tax benefits through Paytm Money. The company said on Tuesday that it added NPS to its platform following approval from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). In an official statement, Paytm Money said that the new addition will likely benefit investors by helping them save for their retirement while also enabling tax benefits.

Under the ”All Citizen Model” of NPS, any citizen can enrol in the pension scheme. Till now, there are 13 lakh investors enrolled under the ”All Citizen Model”, according to the statement. It said that Paytm Money aims to increase the enrollments in NPS manifold by enabling investments in NPS via a simple and quick digital investing experience.

What Paytm Money is Offering

According to the Paytm Money statement, the app will offer NPS with the choice to invest in tier 1 (tax saver scheme) and tier 2 (zero lock-in period scheme).