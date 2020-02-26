National Pension System: These subscribers can contribute up to Rs 50,000 online now!

NPS lite contribution online allowed now.

National Pension System (NPS) – Lite subscribers can now make online contributions, using the e-NPS lite facility, according to a PFRDA circular dated February 19. Only those NPS Lite subscribers with valid mobile numbers registered in their account can make online contributions, the circular said. It further said that subscribers who do not have their mobile numbers registered in their account can submit a request to their Point of Presence (PoP) for registering their mobile number and then start making online contributions.

The online contribution facility for NPS Lite subscribers will be charged at Rs 3.75 per transaction, which will be paid to NSDL-CRA along with payment gateway charges, according to PFRDA circular.

How to make online contribution to NPS Lite

To make online contribution towards NPS-Lite, subscribers can visit www.npscra.nsdl.co.in and click on ‘Open Your NPS account/contribute Online. They can now click on ‘National Pension System’ and then on ‘Contribution’. Here subscribers will have to provide details like NPS-Lite/Swavalamban PRAN, date of birth. They need to select ‘NPS Swavalamban, select ‘SMS’, provide Captcha and select verify ‘PRAN’. IN the next step, they need to select ‘Send OTP’, which will be sent to the registered mobile number. After providing OTP, subscribers can click on ‘Submit OTP’.

On the new screen that will appear now, subscriber can mention the amount he/she wishes to contribute in the ‘Voluntary contribution amount’ field. The minimum accepted amount is Rs 100 and the maximum is Rs 50,000. After this, the subscriber can select Payment Gateway Option, mark the declarations and click on make payments. The payment can be made with Debit/Credit Card, Internet Banking facility of banks and PayPal.

The NPS Lite account can be opened by a citizen of India belonging to the unorganised sector, and aged 18-60 years. Under NPS Lite or Swavalamban, the government of India had contributed Rs 1000 per year to each NPS-Swavalamban accounts opened in 2010-2011, 2011-2012, 2012-2013 for five years.