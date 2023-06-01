scorecardresearch
National Pension System: Most popular annuity option purchased by NPS subscribers since 2013

National Pension System annuity purchase options: Annuity for life with Return of Premium (ROP) seems to be the most popular annuity plan purchased by NPS subscribers.

Written by Rajeev Kumar
NPS annuity options
Here are the most popular NPS annuity options purchased by subscribers at the time of exit. Representational image

National Pension System annuity purchase options: Annuity for life with Return of Premium (ROP) seems to be the most popular annuity plan purchased by National Pension System (NPS) subscribers at the time of superannuation or exit, according to official data.

There are seven common annuity options available to subscribers at the time of exit – Annuity for life (Option A), Annuity for Life with ROP (Option B), Joint Life Annuity (Option C), Joint Life Annuity with ROP (Option D), NPS – Family Income Option ((Option E), Life Annuity with Return of Premium/Purchase Price in Parts (Option F)and Life Annuity with Return/Purchase Price on diagnosis of Critical Illness (Option G).

PFRDA’s financial year-wise data on annuity plans opted for by NPS subscribers shows that most of the subscribers opted for annuity for life with ROP since 2013.

In 2021-22, as many as 17,377 subscribers opted for Option B while in 2020-21, 22,100 subscribers went for this option at the time of exit. In these two years, subscribers opting for Option A were 792 and 499 respectively.

Annuity plan opted at the time of Superannuation/ Exit

Financial YearOption AOption BOption COption DOption EOption FOption GOthersTotal
2012-131784418123
2013-142936377844485
2014-15551,378191451551,608
2015-16972,1312675052833,022
2016-171453,579619174032384,776
2017-183997,3523221,35035423459,701
2018-194998,3052952,69810816444512,370
2019-2043112,4786173,2421,0067231318,015
2020-2149922,1009862,2344,3616444730,637
2021-2279217,3771,1503,7642,66920397226,171
2022-231871,41722349111082,436
Source: PFRDA Handbook of National Pension System Statistics

After Option B, the next popular choice of subscribers in 2021-22 and 2020-21 was Option D and Option E. As many as 4361 subscribers opted for Option E in 2020-21 while the number of subscribers going for this option in 2021-22 was 2669.

For Option D, there were 2234 subscribers in 2020-21 and 3764 in 2021-22.

In 2022-23, the number of subscribers opting for Option B, D and E was 1417, 491 and 110 respectively.

Since 2013, over 76,000 subscribers have gone for Option B, while more than 15,600 subscribers have opted for Option D. Over 8000 subscribers have opted for Option E since 2015-16 while just 3150 subscribers have opted for Option A on exit since 2013.

The number of subscribers going for Option C since 2013 was just 3710.

NPS is considered one of the best investment/saving options for retirement planning. The scheme is regulated by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and provides several investment options during the accumulation phase. Calculation basis past returns of various pension fund managers shows that subscribers can accumulate a healthy retirement corpus by investing some amount every month in their respective NPS accounts.

First published on: 01-06-2023 at 11:56 IST

Stock Market