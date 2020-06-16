National Pension System for Government employees: States free to adopt these Central provisions now

Check National Pension System rules for state government employees

National Pension System rules: The State governments are now free to adopt the provisions of gazette notification of the Central Government on NPS fund managers and investment patterns on their own volition, as per a recent circular of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). Through a notification dated 31st January 2019, the Ministry of Finance had introduced the choice of the pension fund and investment pattern in Tier 1 of the NPS for the employees of the Central Government. Several state governments also adopted some provisions of the Centre’s notification. However, some states had been seeking clarification from the Centre. The PFRDA clarified on this issue in a circular this month (date 1st June 2020)

NPS for state government employees: What PFRDA said

“It has been brought to the notice of the Authority that while some of the State Governments (SGs)/SABs/CABs have either partially or wholly adopted the provisions of Gazette Notification F. No.1/3/2016-PR dated 31-01-2019 issued by Dept of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance (MoF), the others have been seeking clarifications on the same. It is, therefore, clarified that the State Governments (SGs)/ SABs/ CABs are free to adopt the provisions of the said Gazette notifications on their own volition, based on their own internal approvals and notifications, without seeking the Authority’s approval,” PFRDA said in its circular dated June 1, 2020.

National Pension System: What Centre’s notification said

The Central government’s notification had introduced the following provisions: