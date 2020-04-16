National Pension System: Benefits of opening an NPS account

The additional tax benefit is over and above tax-break, under section 80CCD (1) and 80CCD (2).

National Pension System (NPS) is one of the most preferred investment instruments among investors because of its tax benefits, low-cost structure, and good returns. Any individual from 18 to 65 years of age can join NPS and remain invested until 70.

Recently, amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the government has extended the deadline to make voluntary contributions to Tier 1 Accounts of the NPS, from March-end 2020 to June 30, 2020. This extension will help subscribers who wish to avail of the tax benefit for FY 2019-20. He/she will be able to do so by investing in NPS till June 30, 2020.

Investment in NPS is widely popular among investors, not only because of its tax benefits. Amit Sinha, Executive Vice President, NSDL e-Governance, explains, “Interest rate on PPF, for instance, is fixed and it is getting gradually reduced by the government. In NPS, though returns are not guaranteed, exposure to equity can provide better returns in the long run.” If you are also planning to invest in NPS, here are some features and benefits of this retirement scheme:

Features and benefits of the National Pension System:

Voluntary – This is a voluntary investment option wherein investors can contribute at any point of time and also change the amount he/she wants to set aside and save every year for NPS.

Easy access – Opening and managing an NPS account is quite simple. A subscriber can open an NPS account by oneself either online through eNPS (eNPS – National Pension System) or by approaching any one of the POPs (Points of Presence). Subsequent operations of NPS accounts like changes in subscriber details, contribution, etc can also be done online using the login credentials of the subscriber.

Tax benefits – Subscribers enjoy tax benefits of Rs 1.5 lakh which includes their own contributions as well as their employer’s contribution, as applicable. These tax benefits can be claimed under Section 80CCD(1), and 80CCD(2) of the Income Tax Act. Apart from that, a taxpayer can claim additional tax deduction under section 80CCD (1b) for a maximum of Rs 50,000 in a financial year. The additional tax benefit is over and above tax-break, under section 80CCD (1) and 80CCD (2).

Flexibility – Subscriber can choose as well as change his/her own investment options (Active or Auto choice) and pension fund who manages his/her investments.

Portability – This is one of the core attributes of this pension scheme. NPS provides smooth portability of a PRAN account across jobs and locations.

Low-cost structure – This pension scheme is considered to be one of the low-cost pension schemes. Experts say comparatively the administrative charges and fund management fees are also the lowest.

Regulated by PFRDA – NPS is regulated by PFRDA. Hence, it has transparent investment norms and regular monitoring and performance review of fund managers by NPS Trust.

How to open an NPS account?

The process to open an NPS account is fairly easy. An individual can visit the eNPS website of NSDL CRA and open an account through PAN and bank verification. After providing necessary details and payment of initial contribution, PRAN will get generated instantly.