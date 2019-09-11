Central Government Employee? You can contribute in National Pension System even after retirement – Here’s how

National Pension System for Central Government Employees: NPS subscribers from the Central Government sector and Central Autonomous Bodies can apply to continue contributing in the pension scheme after retirement for some more years. Representational Image/Pixabay

National Pension System (NPS) for Central Government Employees: The NPS subscribers in the Central Government sector and those from the Central Autonomous Bodies can continue to contribute in his/her Tier-1 account even after retirement. However, certain conditions must be followed. According to NPS Trust, subscribers from Central Government sector and those from the Central Autonomous Bodies can continue to contribute in the Tier-1 account till they reach seventy years of age. For this, the subscriber will have to submit a written application stating the age up to which age /he would like to continue to contribute in the pension account. The age shall not exceed 70 years.

To continue contributing to the NPS account even after retirement, the subscriber will have to shift his/her PRAN to any POP or e-NPS and subscriber would not get any assistance from the Nodal office for uploading of contribution after retirement.

“In such scenario, subscriber has to shift his/her PRAN to any POP or e-NPS. Nodal office shall not assist in uploading of contribution after the date of superannuation. The subscriber has to operate account in her/her individual capacity only,” says NPS Trust.

National Pension System: When to apply for extended contribution?

NPS subscribers from the Central Government sector and Central Autonomous Bodies can apply to continue contributing in the pension scheme after retirement for some more years. For this, however, you must apply at least 15 days before becoming 60 years old or retirement. Your application should also be authorised by the associated Nodal office in the CRA system.

In case you fail to apply 15 days before becoming 60 years old or retirement- as the case maybe – you can still apply stating the reason of the delay to the NPS trust within 180 days of attaining such age or retirement.

National Pension System: Can’t defer lump sum/annuity

During the extended period after retirement, or attaining the age of 60, a Tier-1 account holder cannot avail the facility of deferment of lump sum and annuity. NPS Trust says: “Upon exercise of the option of continuation after superannuation, the other option of deferment of benefits (lump sum and annuity) shall not be available to such a subscriber.”