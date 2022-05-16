National Dengue Day: Why do you need to buy a dengue health insurance policy? Find out

Treatment delays can be dangerous for vector-borne diseases spread through mosquitoes, such as Dengue and malaria. The treatment can not only be lengthy but also financially stressful, and can cost you anywhere between Rs 50,000 to Rs 100,000.

On this National Dengue Day, industry experts say how it is essential to treat the infection on time and to always stay secure with financial coverage for such sudden emergencies.

There are various insurance companies that offer a dengue-related specific comprehensive plan that keeps you secure in case of hospitalisation.

What is covered under dengue health insurance?

These are a type of health insurance that provides coverage for the medical expenses incurred in the treatment of any vector-borne diseases, depending on the policy. These are usually critical illness plans as dengue cover is generally not covered under a regular health insurance plan.

For instance, Dengue Cover by Bajaj Finserv offers coverage against vector-borne diseases like Dengue and Malaria for expenses like Pre-hospitalization, Hospitalization, Medication, Doctor’s fee, etc. On the other hand, Future Generali’s Future Vector plan covers 7 vector-borne diseases including Dengue, Malaria, Japanese Encephalitis, Kala-azar, Zika virus, Chikungunya, and Lymphatic Filariasis. The insurance policy provides different sum insured options, ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs75,000 with a minimum Policy Term of 1 year and a maximum Policy Term of 3 years.

A dengue health insurance policy usually covers pre-hospitalization and post-hospitalization expenses for 15 days. In-patient hospitalization expenses, inclusive of room rent, ICU charges, transfusion charges, etc. Coverage for diagnostic tests incurred before or during hospitalization, along with doctor consultation fees are incurred pre, post or during hospitalization. Pharmacy expenses, outpatient expenses, charges for diagnostic treatment, inclusive of OPD consultation and treatment expenses, pharmacy expenses and home nursing.

What is not covered under the policy?

There are certain expenses that are not covered under a dengue health insurance policy in India. Such as;

– The treatment cost of any disease other than vector-borne diseases, depending on the type of policy.

– An initial waiting period of 15 or 30 days might be applied.

– Cost of any treatment or medicine that is not required to cure the insured vector-borne disease.

– Cost of dengue treatment/vector-borne diseases taken outside India, depending on the policy.

Conclusion

Dengue fever is a threat that Indians face every year. Due to the life-threatening risk the disease brings, industry experts say it is important to take precautions to stay safe from the dengue virus. Additionally, for people staying in places which is a hotspot for vector-borne diseases, it is advisable to buy a dengue specific insurance policy to afford any medical costs that might arise out of the treatment of this viral disease.