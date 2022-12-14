Your money: How transmission of mutual fund units works

Mutual fund investments are a popular choice for meeting long-term financial goals. Sometimes, however, the original investor’s demise leads to a situation where the nominee or legal heirs inherit the accumulated units. In such a case, nomination plays a vital role in the transfer of assets.

Transmission is the process of transferring mutual funds from the original deceased investor to his/ her nominee. It involves the authentication of details and documentation procedures and can take one to three weeks to conclude.

Soumee Bhatt, General Counsel, BankBazaar.com, says, “To redeem the invested funds, the nominee should ideally initiate the transfer process without delay. The fund house may request certain documents, such as the primary investor’s death certificate, KYC, Form T3, etc.”

Let’s look at what these documents are:

Form T3: Form T3, also called the Transmission Request Form (TRF), is for transferring units in favour of the nominee. It is available online on the fund house’s website and offline at their branch. Once obtained, the claimant must fill in the necessary details such as their KYC, contact information, address, and bank account information, among others. For a single nominee, the allocation is 100%. In case of two or more nominees, the allocation percentage specified by the deceased investor in the records must be mentioned.

Death certificate: A copy of the deceased investor’s original death certificate is required for placing a unit transmission request.

Birth certificate: If the nominee is a minor, a copy of their birth certificate is required for the transmission process.

KYC acknowledgement: The nominee has to provide a KYC acknowledgement to declare they are KYC-compliant. If no KYC is available, the nominee must submit copies of their PAN and address proof to fulfil the KYC requirements.

Cancelled cheque: The nominee needs to provide a cancelled cheque leaf with their name pre-printed. They can also submit a copy of their bank statement of the last three months.

Attested signature: For transfer amounts up to Rs 2 lakh, the bank manager must attest the nominee’s signature. If the amount is above Rs 2 lakh, the nominee’s signature must be attested by a Notary Public or First Class Judicial Magistrate. In the case of a minor nominee, their guardian’s signature has to be attested.

What if the nominee is not registered?

If a nominee or legal heir is not registered under the investment, they will need to provide additional documents, based on the amount, as part of the transmission process.

Nominees who have received the transferred units must observe a 15-day cooling-off period, during which they cannot liquidate, transfer or switch the units.

If the sale of the units results in capital gains, the new investor inheriting the assets will be liable to pay long term capital gains (LTCG) or short term capital gains (STCG) tax. This tax will depend on the date the original investor purchased the units.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com, says, “One has to be mindful of tax liability with regard to mutual funds. It is advisable to check the impact that LTCG and STCG tax may have on the funds one has received from the late investor. Read the policy document or consult the seller to understand the policy before taking any action.”