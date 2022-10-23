By Sidhavelayutham M

Many investors resonate with ‘Mutual funds are a good form of investment’ and there’s a good reason for this growing popularity as well. With various types of mutual fund schemes available in the market, be it a long-term or short-term investor, a risk-averse investor or one with a high-risk tolerance, mutual funds have quickly become one of the most popular investment spots among investors in India. Relatively mutual funds are considered safe investments and can be seen as a good way for investors to diversify with minimal risk but even safe investments can get risky if investors do not know when to avoid certain negative factors.

To improve returns on your investment, as a mutual fund investor you should know when to avoid a bad mutual fund investment. So, here are some factors to know when is the right time to reconsider your mutual funds’ investments –

High Expense Ratios

The amount that an investment company charges investors to manage an investment portfolio, a mutual fund, or an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is called the annual expense ratio in which the ratio represents management fees and operating costs of the fund. While a reasonable expense ratio for an actively managed portfolio is about 0.5% to 0.75%, if the expense ratio is going higher than 1.5% then it is typically considered high these days. Historically, mutual funds generate great market returns if they follow a relatively stable fund but excessive annual fees can make mutual funds an unattractive investment. Instead of going with this investment, investors can generate better returns by simply investing in broad market securities or exchange-traded funds, hence raising an alarm of reconsideration.

Impose Unfair Load Charges

Mutual fund charges can be categorized into two – recurring charges and one-time charges. Many mutual funds come along with entry or exit loads, which represent charges imposed on investors at the time of buying or selling shares of a fund. The entrance load fees are typically 2.25% of the invested capital but it can vary. Whereas in exit load the investors must pay a fee that ranges from 0.25 to 4 per cent if they choose to redeem the mutual fund units, making it an unattractive investment for investors who wish to trade their shares often.

Offer No Amount Of Control

As mutual funds do all the investing work, investors cannot determine the exact composition of a fund’s portfolio, nor can they directly influence which securities the fund manager can buy. For investors who want to have complete control over their portfolios and be able to rebalance their holdings on a regular basis, mutual funds can be unsuitable. So while picking a mutual fund, it’s important to research the fund’s investment strategy and see which index fund it may be tracking to see if it’s safe.

Brings Diluted Returns

Mutual funds can be heavily regulated and are not allowed to have concentrated holdings that exceed 25% of their overall portfolio. Because mutual funds tend to generate diluted returns as its diversification, although saves an investor from major losses, also restricts one from making a higher profit. No one can predict the performance of the stock, making most investors who want to diversify their portfolios a bit partial towards mutual funds, so it is good to have less than 7-8% exposure to one company within the top holdings.

Hedge your bets accordingly

There is no doubt that Mutual funds are easy, and there is one for everyone. If investors analyse the performance of their investments to get an insight into the sustainability of the remaining assets & funds, mutual funds can bring big returns. But even after applying all tricks of the trade, there have been examples of people making bad investment choices. The best way to avoid bad mutual funds investment is to take your time to understand the investment you are unsure about or any decision at all.

(The author Founder & CEO of Alice Blue. Views expressed above are those of the author and not necessarily of financialexpress.com)