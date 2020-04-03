What should equity mutual fund investors do in a bear market?

MF Investments: One should not discontinue SIP as it gives the benefit of averaging on the downside.

Mutual Funds Stock Market Crash: Most of the equity mutual fund investors are a disappointed lot today. Fund values are lying low and NAVs have come down to the levels which many of the investors would never have thought of. What happens to mutual funds in a stock market crash is something most investors are looking to find out. While the frontline indices have already corrected by nearly 30 per cent, the current valuations may start to appear attractive from a long-term perspective, and the risk of indices sliding further down from the current levels cannot be ruled out.

The economic growth captured by the GDP figure is undoubtedly going to be lower than estimates or expectations made in the past. This is true for the global economies as well and the stock market and share prices are, therefore, finding themselves in the grip of bears.

So, what should the investors do now? “Investors should keep investing. India’s GDP growth will see slowdown and companies will be challenged to grow their business and maintain margins. However, there has been a fair correction in valuations. We have seen historically that investors have made good returns after 1-2 years from such bear markets,” says Atul Kumar, Head –Equity, Quantum Mutual Fund.

The impact of FII flows into equity markets is another factor that plays a role in market performance. “FIIs do control a fair share of the Indian market. Their holding is above 20 per cent of stock market capitalization. In such crisis situations, foreigners do withdraw heavily impacting the stock market,” says Kumar.

As an equity MF investor who is saving for long term goals, the current market situation needs to be utilized optimally. Rather than exit, making new investments will keep the average cost of NAV lower. “One should not discontinue SIP. It gives the benefit of averaging on the downside. If one is under-invested as compared to optimal allocation, now is a good time to double-up,” suggests Kumar.

In these times, it is equally important for an investor to re-look at one’s asset allocation. When the equity portion of the portfolio has reduced, adding more to equity-backed assets will help. More so, if your goals are still a few years away. The adequately one’s portfolio is diversified across equity, debt and gold, the lesser the probability of overall portfolio returns to be hit badly. As far as investment in bear markets is concerned, till the time the economy shows signs of strength, put your savings only with a long term perspective and also after following up with your own financial advisor.