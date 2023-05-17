Two unique stocks held by Nippon India and DSP Small Cap Mutual Funds jump 100% in 1 year. Details

Most of the uniquely held stocks by Mutual Fund Asset Management Companies (AMCs) delivered positive returns in April 2023, according to Fisdom’s latest Mutual Fund Industry Factbook. Of these, the prices of two stocks have jumped over 100% in one year. Following are some details about these two stocks and what were some other uniquely held company shares held by different AMCs that have performed well in 1 year.

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd

Data at the time of writing on May 17 shows that the share price of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd has jumped 111% from Rs 1116.95 to Rs 2120 in one year. As many as 10,25,591 shares (worth Rs 178.93 crore) of this company are being uniquely held by Nippon India Small Cap Fund.

The fund has allocated 0.68% of its AUM towards this stock. In 1,3 and 6 months, the price of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. has jumped 21.08%, 27.79% and 40.85% respectively.

Till April, the price of this stock was up 120% in one year, according to the Fisdom report.

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd

Data at the time of writing on May 17 shows that the share price of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd has jumped 104% from Rs 161.95 to Rs 316.40 in one year. As many as 39,23706 (worth Rs 105.51 crore) shares of this company are being uniquely held by DSP Small Cap Fund.

The fund has allocated 1.19% of its AUM towards this stock. In 1,3 and 6 months, the price of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd has jumped 9.22%, 43.83% and 28.67% respectively.

Till April, the price of this stock was up 108% in one year, according to the Fisdom report.

Among other uniquely held stocks by AMCs, the top performers in one year are Dynamic Technologies Ltd (84% price gain), Maharastra Seamless Ltd (61% price gain), Usha Martin Ltd (91% price gain), Religare Enterprises Ltd (55% price gain) and LT Foods Ltd (45.2% price gain) till April 2023, according to Fisdom report.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only, based on Stock Stats and Fisdom’s Mutual Fund Industry Factbook, May 2023. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing)