Top 8 Tax Saving ELSS Mutual Funds with best SIP returns of 19% to 25% in 1 year (June 2023)

Best performing Tax Saving ELSS Mutual Funds in one year (till June 6, 2023): Most of the Tax Saving ELSS funds have given good returns in one year. Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing shows that direct plans of as many as 8 ELSS funds have given 19% to 25% returns in one year.

Following is a list of such funds. However, investors should note that there is no assurance or guarantee that these funds will continue to give similar returns in future.

Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund has given a return of 25.11% while the regular plan has given a return of 23.57% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 14.13% in one year.

SBI Long Term Equity Fund

The direct plan of SBI Long Term Equity Fund has given a return of 22.88% while the regular plan has given a return of 22.10% in one year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 14.30% in one year.

Also Read: How SCSS interest income compares to Retirement Mutual Fund returns in 5 years

JM Tax Gain Fund

The direct plan of JM Tax Gain Fund has given a return of 20.05% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.90% in one year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 14.30% in one year.

Kotak Tax Saver Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Tax Saver Fund has given a return of 19.90% while the regular plan has given a return of 23.57% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 14.13% in one year.

HDFC Taxsaver Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Taxsaver Fund has given a return of 19.78% while the regular plan has given a return of 19.04% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 14.13% in one year.

Also Read: What is Total Expense Ratio (TER) of a mutual fund and how it affects your SIP returns?

Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund

The direct plan of Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund has given a return of 19.52% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.12% in one year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 14.30% in one year.

ITI Long Term Equity Fund

The direct plan of ITI Long Term Equity Fund has given a return of 19.40% while the regular plan has given a return of 17.09% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 14.13% in one year.

Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund

The direct plan of Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund has given a return of 19.30% while the regular plan has given a return of 17.90% in one year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 14.30% in one year.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of June 5, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.