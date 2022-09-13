Equity-Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS) are of special significance over all other mutual fund options because of tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Also known as tax saver mutual funds, ELSS has the shortest lock-in period of three years. Investment up to Rs 1.5 lakh/year (which is equivalent to Rs 12,500/month SIP) qualifies for the deduction and reduces the tax liability of the investor. But what about returns?

ELSS funds have at least 80% allocation into equities. In past, equity funds have given higher returns over the long term. In the last three years, most of the ELSS funds have given good returns of over 15%. There are six ELSS funds that have returned over 20% in these three years, according to data on the Association for Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) website.

The SIP calculator shows that if someone had started a SIP of Rs 12,500/month in any of these funds six funds three years ago, the value of his/her investments would have grown to at least Rs 6.2 lakh or even more.

ELSS funds with over 20% returns in 3 years

Here’s a look at the six tax saver funds that have given a return of over 20% in the last three years. Investors should note that there is no guarantee that these funds would continue to give such high returns in future as well:

1. Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund

The direct plan of this scheme has given a return of 22.10% in 3 years while the return from the regular plan in the same duration is 20.30%. The fund tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index which has given a return of 19.91% in the three years.

2. IDBI India Top 100 Equity

The direct plan of this scheme has given a return of 21.09% in 3 years while the return from the regular plan in the same duration is 19.67%. The fund tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index which has given a return of 19.49% in the three years.

3. Kotak Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of this scheme has given a return of 22.19% in 3 years while the return from the regular plan in the same duration is 20.81%. The fund tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index which has given a return of 19.49% in the three years.

4. Mahindra Manulife Large Cap Pragati Yojana

The direct plan of this scheme has given a return of 20.33% in 3 years while the return from the regular plan in the same duration is 18.14%. The fund tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index which has given a return of 19.49% in the three years.

5. Nippon India Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of this scheme has given a return of 20.38% in 3 years while the return from the regular plan in the same duration is 19.37%. The fund tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index which has given a return of 19.91% in the three years.

6. UTI Mastershare Fund

The direct plan of this scheme has given a return of 20.11% in 3 years while the return from the regular plan in the same duration is 19.02%. The fund tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index which has given a return of 19.91% in the three years.

Should you invest?

The deduction can be claimed for only up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C in a Financial Year. You may invest in ELSS funds if you have not already exhausted the Section 80C limit.

The investment decision should be based on your risk appetite and requirement. Chasing past returns may put your money at huge risk. In case of confusion, always take advice from a professional and trusted financial advisor before making any investment decision.

Disclaimer: The above list is for information purposes only and based on data on the AMFI website (as of 12-09-2022). This article doesn’t intend to promote any of these funds. Mutual funds are subject to market risks and there is no guarantee that a fund will repeat its past performance. Therefore you should consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision in mutual funds).