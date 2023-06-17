Small Cap Mutual Fund returns jump up to 49% in one year: Top 5 Schemes

Top Small Cap Mutual Funds in 1 year (till June 17, 2023): The one-year returns under direct and regular plans of several small-cap mutual fund schemes have been over 40%, according to data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing on June 17. The top-performing scheme in this period has given a return of around 49% under the direct plan. Following is the list of 5 such to-performing small cap schemes in 1 year.

HDFC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Small Cap Fund has given a return of 48.84% in one year while the regular plan has given a return of 47.39% in this duration. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given 35.69% return in 1 year.

Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund has given a return of 44.28% in one year while the regular plan has given a return of 43.06% in this duration. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 32.35% return in 1 year.

Also Read: SIP calculation: This Mid Cap Fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 14 crore since launch – 5 points

Nippon India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap Fund has given a return of 42.89% in one year while the regular plan has given a return of 41.61% in this duration. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 32.35% return in 1 year.

Quant Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Small Cap Fund has given a return of 44.40% in one year while the regular plan has given a return of 42.41% in this duration. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 32.35% return in 1 year.

Tata Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Tata Small Cap Fund has given a return of 41.96% in one year while the regular plan has given a return of 39.34% in this duration. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 32.35% return in 1 year.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of June 16, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.