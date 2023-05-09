Top performing Large, Mid and Small Cap Mutual Funds in 10 years and their Top 10 stocks

Best-performing large, mid and small-cap mutual funds in 10 years: In the last 10 years, several mutual fund schemes have managed to beat their respective benchmark indexes and made investors rich. However, there are also many funds that have failed to beat the index returns.

For instance, in the large-cap category, there are 7 schemes that failed to beat their respective bench indexes in 10 years, according to data on the AMFI website at the time of writing (May 9, 2023). Similarly, in the mid-cap category also, seven schemes gave lower than index returns in 10 years. Interestingly, all schemes in the small-cap category gave higher than index returns in 10 years.

Data shows that Nippon India Large Cap Fund, Kotak Emerging Equity Fund and Nippon India Small Cap Fund have given the highest returns in the Large, Mid and Small-Cap categories respectively in the last 10 years. Following are the details of the returns these top-performing funds have given under direct and regular plans in 10 years and the top 10 stocks in which they are currently invested.

Nippon India Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Large Cap Fund has given a return of 15.94% while the regular plan has given a return of 14.40% in 10 years. The scheme tracks the S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.35%.

As per the fund’s factsheet for the month ended April 30, 2023, the top 10 stocks in which this scheme has invested are RIL (7.93%), ICICI Bank (6.83%), HDFC (6.2%), HDFC Bank (5.31%), Larsen & Turbo (5.28%), State Bank of India (4.95%), ITC (4.75%), Axis Bank (3.84%), The Indian Hotels Company Limited (3.28%), Bajaj Finance (3.19%).

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Emerging Equity Fund has given a return of 21.46% while the regular plan has given a return of 20% in 10 years. The scheme tracks the NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 18.39%.

As per the information available on the fund’s website at the time of writing, the top 10 stocks in which this scheme has invested are The Supreme Industries Ltd (4.2%), Schaeffler India Ltd. (4.0%), Cummins India Ltd (3.8%), Persistent Systems Ltd. (3.5%), Solar Industries India Ltd. (3.0%), SKF India Ltd.(2.9%), Thermax Ltd.(2.9%), PI Industries Ltd. (2.6%), Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. (2.5%), J. K. Cement Ltd. (2.4%).

Nippon India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap Fund has given a return of 27.22% while the regular plan has given a return of 26.02% in 10 years. The scheme tracks the NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 16.15%.

As per the fund’s factsheet for the month ended April 30, 2023, the top 10 stocks in which this scheme has invested are Tube Investments of India Limited (3.22%), HDFC Bank Limited (1.73%), KPIT Technologies Limited (1.66%), Bank of Baroda (1.65%), NIIT Limited (1.52%), Balrampur Chini Mills Limited (1.47%), Navin Fluorine International Limited (1.45%), Tejas Networks Limited (1.44%), Larsen & Toubro Limited (1.42%), Zydus Wellness Limited (1.40%).

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of May 8, 2023 and respective fund factsheets. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing)