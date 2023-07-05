Top Performing Large Cap Mutual Funds in 1 year (July 2023): 20 schemes with 23% to 31% returns

Top Performing Large Cap Mutual Funds in 1 year (till July 4, 2023): Several large cap mutual fund schemes have over 20% returns in one year. Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing shows that direct plans of as many as 20 large-cap schemes have given over 23% returns in this duration.

The following is the list of 20 such top-performing schemes that have given more than 23% in one year under their respective direct plans. The regular plans of these schemes have also given over 20% returns in 1 year.

Investors should, however, note that this exercise is for informational purposes only and based on information available on AMFI website (till July 4). You should never invest in a fund on the basis of past performance only. Moreover, one year is a very small time to judge the quality of a fund for long-term investors. As mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, it is important to consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before investing in any scheme.

Nippon India Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Large Cap Fund has given 31.99% returns while the regular plan has given 30.90% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given 24.27% returns in 1 year.

Edelweiss Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Large Cap Fund has given 28.35% returns while the regular plan has given 26.34% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 21.5% returns in 1 year.

HDFC Top 100 Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Top 100 Fund has given 27.50% returns while the regular plan has given 26.75% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 21.5% returns in 1 year.

SBI Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of SBI Bluechip Fund has given 25.84% returns while the regular plan has given 24.94% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given 24.27% returns in 1 year.

ITI Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of ITI Large Cap Fund has given 25.91% returns while the regular plan has given 23.36% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 21.5% returns in 1 year.

Invesco India Largecap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Largecap Fund has given 25.51% returns while the regular plan has given 23.65% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 21.5% returns in 1 year.

PGIM India Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of PGIM India Large Cap Fund has given 25.30% returns while the regular plan has given 23.42% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 21.5% returns in 1 year.

JM Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of JM Large Cap Fund has given 24.27% returns while the regular plan has given 23.38% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given 24.27% returns in 1 year.

IDBI India Top 100 Equity Fund

The direct plan of IDBI India Top 100 Equity Fund has given 24.23% returns while the regular plan has given 22.80% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 21.5% returns in 1 year.

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund has given 24.43% returns while the regular plan has given 23.67% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 21.5% returns in 1 year.

HSBC Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of HSBC Large Cap Fund has given 24.49% returns while the regular plan has given 23.33% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 21.5% returns in 1 year.

DSP Top 100 Equity Fund

The direct plan of DSP Top 100 Equity Fund has given 24.47% returns while the regular plan has given 23.50% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given 24.27% returns in 1 year.

Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund has given 24.30% returns while the regular plan has given 22.63% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given 24.27% returns in 1 year.

Tata Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Tata Large Cap Fund has given 24.30% returns while the regular plan has given 23% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given 24.27% returns in 1 year.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund

The direct plan of Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund has given 23.90% returns while the regular plan has given 23.06% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 21.5% returns in 1 year.

Bandhan Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Bandhan Large Cap Fund has given 23.81% returns while the regular plan has given 22.29% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given 24.27% returns in 1 year.

Bank of India Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of Bank of India Bluechip Fund has given 23.48% returns while the regular plan has given 22.13% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracksNIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 21.50% returns in 1 year.

Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund has given 23.02% returns while the regular plan has given 21.55% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 21.50% returns in 1 year.

Kotak Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Bluechip Fund has given 23.13% returns while the regular plan has given 21.56% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 21.50% returns in 1 year.

Sundaram Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Sundaram Large Cap Fund has given 23.80% returns while the regular plan has given 22.14% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 21.50% returns in 1 year.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of July 4, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.