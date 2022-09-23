Exchange Traded Funds (ETF)/Index Funds performance in 3 years: The number of Exchange Traded Funds and Index Funds launched by mutual fund companies has gone up significantly in the last 3 years. ETF and Index Funds are passive investment instruments that track and replicate an index. ETFs provide investors with the flexibility to buy and sell their holdings at any time during market hours. Therefore, the price of these index funds fluctuates depending on the net asset value of the underlying basket of securities.

Several Index Funds/ETFs have given a return of over 18% in the last three years, according to data on AMFI website. Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund is on top of the chart with over 27% returns in three years. Here’s a look at top-performing Index Funds/ETFs with over 18% 3-year returns:

Top Performing Index Funds/ETFs with Over 18% Returns in 3 Years

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given an annual return of 27.34% in three years while the regular plan’s return during the same period is 26.43%. The fund tracks NIFTY Midcap 100 Total Return Index.

Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given an annual return of 26.84% in three years while the regular plan’s return during the same period is 25.97%. The fund tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF: The regular plan of this scheme has given an annual return of 18.21% in three years. The fund tracks Nasdaq 100 Total Return Index.

Scheme Name Benchmark Riskometer Scheme Return 3 Year (%) Regular Return 3 Year (%) Direct Return 3 Year (%) Benchmark Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Next 50 ETF NIFTY Next 50 Total Return Index Very High 18.17 18.34 DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund NIFTY 50 Equal Weight Total Return Index Very High 19.99 20.52 22 ICICI Prudential Nifty50 Value 20 ETF NIFTY 50 Value 20 Total Return Index Very High 19.73 21.07 ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 ETF NIFTY Next 50 Total Return Index Very High 18.06 18.34 ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index Very High 19.67 20.08 ICICI Prudential S&P BSE Midcap Select ETF S&P BSE Midcap Select Total Return Index Very High 19.67 20.19 Kotak Nifty 50 Value 20 ETF NIFTY 50 Value 20 Total Return Index Very High 19.66 21.07 Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF Nasdaq 100 Total Return Index Very High 18.21 19.74 Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund NIFTY 500 Total Return Index Very High 18.28 19.06 19.71 Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 100 ETF NIFTY Midcap 100 Total Return Index Very High 25.62 26.06 Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index Very High 26.43 27.34 27.62 Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index Very High 25.97 26.84 27.92 Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 Value 20 NIFTY 50 Value 20 Total Return Index Very High 19.99 21.07 Nippon India ETF Nifty India Consumption NIFTY India Consumption Total Return Index Very High 19.39 19.89 Nippon India ETF Nifty Infrastructure BeES NIFTY Infrastructure Total Return Index Very High 18.21 19.81 Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 150 NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index Very High 27.15 27.62 Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES NIFTY Next 50 Total Return Index Very High 18.02 18.34 Nippon India ETF S&P BSE Sensex Next 50 S&P BSE Sensex Next 50 Total Return Index Very High 18.9 20.06 SBI S&P BSE Sensex Next 50 ETF S&P BSE Sensex Next 50 Total Return Index Very High 19.22 20.06 Sundaram Nifty 100 Equal Weight Fund NIFTY 100 Equal Weighted Total Return Index Very High 18.3 18.77 19.96 UTI Nifty Next 50 ETF NIFTY Next 50 Total Return Index Very High 18.21 18.34 UTI S&P BSE Sensex Next 50 ETF S&P BSE Sensex Next 50 Total Return Index Very High 19.1 20.06 Source: Value Research/AMFI Website (as of 22-09-2022)

Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given an annual return of 19.06% in three years while the regular plan’s return during the same period is 18.28%. The fund tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 100 ETF: The regular plan of this scheme has given an annual return of 25.62% in three years. The fund tracks NIFTY Midcap 100 Total Return Index.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Next 50 ETF: The regular plan of this scheme has given an annual return of 18.17% in three years. The fund tracks NIFTY Next 50 Total Return Index.

DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given an annual return of 20.52% in three years while the regular plan’s return during the same period is 19.99%. The fund tracks NIFTY 50 Equal Weight Total Return Index.

ICICI Prudential S&P BSE Midcap Select ETF: The regular plan of this scheme has given an annual return of 19.67% in three years. The fund tracks S&P BSE Midcap Select Total Return Index.

ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF: The regular plan of this scheme has given an annual return of 19.67% in three years. The fund tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index.

ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 ETF: The regular plan of this scheme has given an annual return of 18.06% in three years. The fund tracks NIFTY Next 50 Total Return Index.

ICICI Prudential Nifty50 Value 20 ETF: The regular plan of this scheme has given an annual return of 19.73% in three years. The fund tracks NIFTY 50 Value 20 Total Return Index.

Kotak Nifty 50 Value 20 ETF: The regular plan of this scheme has given an annual return of 19.66% in three years. The fund tracks NIFTY 50 Value 20 Total Return Index.

Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 150: The regular plan of this scheme has given an annual return of 27.15% in three years. The fund tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Nippon India ETF Nifty Infrastructure BeES: The regular plan of this scheme has given an annual return of 18.21% in three years. The fund tracks NIFTY Infrastructure Total Return Index.

Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 Value 20: The regular plan of this scheme has given an annual return of 19.99% in three years. The fund tracks NIFTY 50 Value 20 Total Return Index.

Nippon India ETF Nifty India Consumption: The regular plan of this scheme has given an annual return of 19.39% in three years. The fund tracks NIFTY India Consumption Total Return Index.

Nippon India ETF S&P BSE Sensex Next 50: The regular plan of this scheme has given an annual return of 18.9% in three years. The fund tracks S&P BSE Sensex Next 50 Total Return Index.

Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES: The regular plan of this scheme has given an annual return of 18.02% in three years. The fund tracks NIFTY Next 50 Total Return Index.

SBI S&P BSE Sensex Next 50 ETF: The regular plan of this scheme has given an annual return of 19.22% in three years. The fund tracks S&P BSE Sensex Next 50 Total Return Index.

Sundaram Nifty 100 Equal Weight Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given an annual return of 18.77% in three years while the regular plan’s return during the same period is 18.3%. The fund tracks NIFTY 100 Equal Weighted Total Return Index.

UTI S&P BSE Sensex Next 50 ETF: The regular plan of this scheme has given an annual return of 18.21% in three years. The fund tracks NIFTY Next 50 Total Return Index.

UTI Nifty Next 50 ETF: The regular plan of this scheme has given an annual return of 19.1% in three years. The fund tracks S&P BSE Sensex Next 50 Total Return Index.

(Disclaimer: The above article is for information purpose only. Data based on information on AMFI website (as on 22 September 2022). Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before making an investment decision)