Top-performing Small Cap Funds: 12 schemes with 20% to 33% SIP returns in one year (June 2023)

Best performing Small Cap Funds in one year (till June 2, 2023): Small Cap mutual funds continue to give impressive returns. Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) shows that direct plans of 12 Small Cap funds have given 20% to 33% returns in one year. Following is a list of such funds. Investors should, however, note that there is no assurance or guarantee that these funds will continue to give similar returns in future.

HDFC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Small Cap Fund has given a return of 33.16% while the regular plan has given a return of 31.87% in one year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given a return of 18.78% in one year.

Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund has given a return of 30.13% while the regular plan has given a return of 29.04% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 15.53% in one year.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap Fund has given a return of 27.58% while the regular plan has given a return of 26.44% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 15.53% in one year.

Tata Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Tata Small Cap Fund has given a return of 28.09% while the regular plan has given a return of 25.71% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 15.53% in one year.

Quant Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Small Cap Fund has given a return of 27.11% while the regular plan has given a return of 25.33% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 15.53% in one year.

Axis Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Axis Small Cap Fund has given a return of 20.04% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.49% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 15.53% in one year.

Bank of India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Bank of India Small Cap Fund has given a return of 20.40% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.32% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 15.53% in one year.

Edelweiss Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Small Cap Fund has given a return of 21.62% while the regular plan has given a return of 19.64% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 15.53% in one year.

HSBC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HSBC Small Cap Fund has given a return of 23% while the regular plan has given a return of 21.62% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 15.53% in one year.

Invesco India Smallcap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Smallcap Fund has given a return of 22.24% while the regular plan has given a return of 20.52% in one year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given a return of 18.78% in one year.

ITI Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of ITI Small Cap Fund has given a return of 22.83% while the regular plan has given a return of 20.50% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 15.53% in one year.

Sundaram Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Sundaram Small Cap Fund has given a return of 23.04% while the regular plan has given a return of 21.61% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 15.53% in one year.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of June 2, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.