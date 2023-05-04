Top Large Cap Funds With Better Than Fixed Deposit Returns in 1 Year (May 2023)

Top-Performing Large Cap Mutual Fund in 1 Year (May 2023): While most banks are offering 6% to 7.5% interest on fixed deposits of 1-year tenor, not many Large cap mutual fund schemes have been able to beat the FD returns in 1 year by a big margin.

Data on the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) website at the time of writing shows that only five Large Cap funds managed to give a return of over 10% in 1 year under the direct plan whereas six other Large Cap funds managed to give a return in the range of 8% to 10% in the same period.

The direct plans of six Large Cap funds managed to give a return of only 1% to 5% in the one-year period while four funds managed to give a return between 5% to 6%. Also, eight Large Cap funds managed to give a return between 6% to 8% only in one year under the direct plan.

Large Cap Fund Returns in 1 Year (Direct Plan)

Returns No. of Large Cap Funds 1-5%: 6 5-6%: 4 6-8%: 8 8-10%: 6 Over 10%: 5 Source: AMFI website, accessed on May 4 2023.

The low returns of several Large Cap funds in one year may be due to turbulences faced by the markets in the last 12 months. The period has been difficult for markets amid rising rates, inflation worries and fears of a recession. That said, the following is a list of 11 Mutual Funds that have been able to generate a better than Fixed Deposit interest rate in one year, according to AMFI website data as of May 4, 2023.

Investors should, however, note that good mutual fund schemes generally give better than FD returns in the long term. Moreover, FD and Mutual Funds are separate asset classes that serve different purposes in the life of an investor. They should, therefore, consult their financial advisors for identifying the best funds suitable to their needs.

Nippon India Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Large Cap Fund has given a return of 15.17% while the regular plan has given a return of 14.21% in one year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 6.3% in one year.

HDFC Top 100 Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Top 100 Fund has given a return of 12.27% while the regular plan has given a return of 11.59% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 4.15% in one year.

SBI Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of SBI Bluechip Fund has given a return of 10.39% while the regular plan has given a return of 9.61% in one year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 6.3% in one year.

DSP Top 100 Equity Fund

The direct plan of DSP Top 100 Equity Fund has given a return of 10.17% while the regular plan has given a return of 9.30% in one year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 6.3% in one year.

Edelweiss Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Large Cap Fund has given a return of 10.85% while the regular plan has given a return of 9.3% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 4.15% in one year.

PGIM India Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of PGIM India Large Cap Fund has given a return of 9.45% while the regular plan has given a return of 7.80% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 4.15% in one year.

Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund has given a return of 9.25% while the regular plan has given a return of 7.93% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 4.15% in one year.

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund has given a return of 9.50% while the regular plan has given a return of 8.82% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 4.15% in one year.

ITI Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of ITI Large Cap Fund has given a return of 8.47% while the regular plan has given a return of 6.16% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 4.15% in one year.

JM Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of JM Large Cap Fund has given a return of 8.21% while the regular plan has given a return of 7.43% in one year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 6.3% in one year.

Kotak Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Bluechip Fund has given a return of 8.28% while the regular plan has given a return of 7.43% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 4.15% in one year.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of May 4, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing)