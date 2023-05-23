Top Mid Cap Mutual Funds in 10 years: 11 schemes turn Rs 25,000 SIP into Rs 89 lakh to Rs 1 crore (May 2023)

Best-performing mid-cap mutual funds in 10 years: As many as 11 mid-cap funds have given 19% to 21% annualised returns in 10 years under their respective direct plans, according to data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing (May 23, 2023). While two top-performing mid-cap funds have given a return of over 21% under their direct plans in 10 years, nine schemes have given over 19% to 20% returns.

The SIP calculator shows that a monthly investment of Rs 25,000 in any of these funds would have grown to around Rs 89 lakh at 19% CAGR. The SIP returns from the two top-performing schemes would have been around Rs 1 crore in 10 years at 21% CAGR. Following is the list of 11 top-performing mid-cap funds in 10 years

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 21.59% while the regular plan has given a return of 20.11% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 18.5% in 10 years.

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Emerging Equity Fund has given a return of 21.56% while the regular plan has given a return of 20.10% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 18.5% in 10 years.

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund has given a return of 20.56% while the regular plan has given a return of 19.60% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 18.5% in 10 years.

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Magnum Midcap Fund has given a return of 20.56% while the regular plan has given a return of 19.44% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 18.5% in 10 years.

Invesco India Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 20.67% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.82% in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index, which has given a return of 18.28% in 10 years.

Tata Midcap Growth Fund

The direct plan of Tata Midcap Growth Fund has given a return of 20.02% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.82% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 18.5% in 10 years.

UTI Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of UTI Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 21.56% while the regular plan has given a return of 19.92% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 18.89% in 10 years.

Axis Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Axis Midcap Fund has given a return of 19.90% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.40% in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index, which has given a return of 18.28% in 10 years.

Baroda BNP Paribas Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Baroda BNP Paribas Midcap Fund has given a return of 19.63% while the regular plan has given a return of 17.99% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 18.5% in 10 years.

HSBC Midcap Fund

The direct plan of HSBC Midcap Fund has given a return of 19.41% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.26% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 18.5% in 10 years.

ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund has given a return of 19.34% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.23% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 18.5% in 10 years.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of May 22, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing)