Top-Performing Flexi Cap Mutual Funds in 10 years (till June 23, 2023): The annualised returns of direct plans of several flexi cap schemes have been over 17% in the last 10 years. As per data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing, direct plans of as many as eight Flexi Cap Funds have given over 17% annualised returns in 10 years.

The SIP calculator shows that a monthly SIP of Rs 25,000 in even the least performing of these eight flexi cap funds would have grown to approx Rs 79 lakh in 10 years. The monthly SIP of Rs 25,000 in the top-performing fund of these eight schemes would have grown to approx Rs 1.13 crore in 10 years. That said, the following is a list of 8 such top-performing Flexi Cap Funds in 10 years till June 23, 2023.

Investors should, however, note that this exercise is for informational purposes only. There is no assurance or guarantee that any of these funds will repeat its past performance in future. Moreover, the past performance of a fund doesn’t say much about its present quality and suitability to an investor. One should always invest as per his/her financial goals, risk capacity and risk appetite. It is also important to consult a SEBI-certified financial advisor to choose a fund before investing.

Also Read: What does the high NAV of a mutual fund say about its quality and should you invest?

Quant Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Flexi Cap Fund has given 22.60% returns while the regular plan has given 21.69% returns in 10 years. The scheme NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 15.02% returns in 10 years.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has given 19.46% returns while the regular plan has given 18.61% returns in 10 years. The scheme NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 15.02% returns in 10 years.

JM Flexicap Fund

The direct plan of JM Flexicap Fund has given 18.36% returns while the regular plan has given 17.19% returns in 10 years. The scheme S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given 15.19% returns in 10 years.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund has given 18.01% returns while the regular plan has given 16.92% returns in 10 years. The scheme NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 15.02% returns in 10 years.

Also Read: Should you invest in multi-cap or flexi-cap mutual funds?

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Flexi Cap Fund has given 17.33% returns while the regular plan has given 16.48% returns in 10 years. The scheme NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 15.02% returns in 10 years.

Kotak Flexicap Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Flexicap Fund has given 17.64% returns while the regular plan has given 16.5% returns in 10 years. The scheme NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 15.02% returns in 10 years.

SBI Flexicap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Flexicap Fund has given 17.59% returns while the regular plan has given 16.53% returns in 10 years. The scheme S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given 15.19% returns in 10 years.

Also Read: 5 Top-Performing Tax-Saving Equity Mutual Funds in 5 and 10 years: 15% to 24% Returns

Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund has given 17.01% returns while the regular plan has given 15.98% returns in 10 years. The scheme NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 15.02% returns in 10 years.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of June 23, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.